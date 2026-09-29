AI won’t replace HR. It will redesign it

There is a lot of discussion at the moment about AI replacing HR. I don’t think it will.

AI will replace parts of HR - and let’s be honest, many of them are the parts we should want replaced.

It will automate administration. It will answer employee queries. It will interpret policy. It will manage workflows. It will produce analysis faster than we ever could. It will remove huge amounts of repetitive work that have consumed HR teams for decades.

AI will not replace HR; there will simply be fewer of us and that may be one of the best things that has happened to the profession.

The question then isn’t whether HR survives AI. The more interesting question is: What will an HR department actually look like when most of the traditional work disappears?

I think it will look quite different.

Administration will become largely invisible

For years, significant parts of HR departments have existed to administer processes.

Letters, policies, approvals, employee queries, changes to records, reporting, forms. AI will increasingly run much of this.

An employee will not need to email HR to ask about maternity leave, their annual leave entitlement or how a particular policy works. An AI assistant will know the policy, understand the employee’s circumstances, explain the options and initiate the appropriate workflow.

Managers will receive real-time guidance on the people processes they need to follow.

HR systems will increasingly identify when something requires human intervention rather than expecting humans to review everything. And that final point matters.

The future is not AI making every people decision — it is AI knowing when the issue has moved beyond process and requires judgement, empathy, context or leadership.

The technology can handle the transaction, but what shouldn’t change is that humans handle the moments that matter.

We should also be prepared to challenge some of the historical boundaries around HR.

Take payroll.

Why does payroll necessarily sit in HR? Payroll is fundamentally a financial transaction.

It requires controls, reconciliation, accuracy, governance, payment processes - capabilities that already sit naturally within Finance.

In many organisations, HR isn’t really “doing payroll” anyway. We are administering a service provided by a payroll platform. Finance is better equipped to govern that transaction.

HR should still own the things that actually matter from a people perspective: total reward, compensation philosophy, incentives, benefits, recognition and how reward drives behaviour and performance.

But processing the payment? That does not have to define the HR function of the future.

Moving transactional activities such as payroll elsewhere allows HR to focus on the things only HR should be doing.

I have argued previously that organisations do not fail because they lack strategy. They fail because strategy is separated from organisation design.

Strategy tells an organisation where it wants to go - organisation architecture determines whether it can actually get there.

That architecture includes structure, accountabilities, capabilities, leadership, reward, performance systems, talent flows and the behaviours the organisation encourages every day.

That is where HR becomes increasingly important. The HR department of the future will spend less time administering people and more time designing how organisations work. It will ask questions such as:

What capabilities will differentiate this organisation? Where will talent create disproportionate value? What work should humans do and what work should technology do? How should teams be structured? Where should decisions sit? What behaviours must leaders demonstrate? What should we reward? What capabilities will we need three years from now? How do we create an organisation that can adapt faster than its competitors?

These are not administrative HR questions - they are organisational performance questions.

AI will make organisational architecture more powerful, but not remove the human element.

AI can model organisational structures, identify capability gaps, analyse productivity and detect workforce trends. It will provide extraordinary amounts of information about how an organisation is functioning.

An algorithm might tell you that removing a management layer would increase efficiency. But it cannot fully understand the history, trust, relationships and informal influence that hold parts of an organisation together.

AI may identify the mathematically optimal workforce structure. Humans still need to decide whether it is the right organisation.

That distinction is critical, as organisations are not machines - they are social systems.

People respond to status, fairness, trust, leadership, identity, purpose, recognition and relationships. You cannot redesign an organisation successfully by looking only at boxes on an organisation chart. That is why the human element of HR becomes more important, not less.

Employee relations will become smaller but more specialist

The same principle applies to employee relations. AI will increasingly guide managers through straightforward cases.

It will explain policy.

It will identify precedent.

It will ensure documentation is complete.

It will highlight legal or organisational risk.

But complex employee relations issues rarely fail because someone could not find the policy. They become difficult because human situations are rarely black and white. Culture matters, fairness matters, leadership judgement matters.

The future HR function therefore needs fewer people processing routine cases, but stronger specialists dealing with genuinely difficult ones.

Talent becomes capability

Talent management will also change. For years, HR has spent enormous energy maintaining talent grids, succession lists and annual processes. AI will make much of that continuous.

Organisations will increasingly understand in real time what skills they possess, what skills they are losing, which capabilities are emerging and where talent could be deployed differently.

The conversation therefore shifts from traditional talent management towards capability architecture.

Not:

“Who is our successor for this job?”

But:

“What capability does the organisation need, where does it exist today and how quickly can we build, buy, borrow or automate it?” That is a very different question.

HR becomes smaller, more senior and more commercial

Put all of this together and the HR department of the future starts to become clearer. It will probably have fewer people - definitely far fewer administrators.

But the people who remain will need to be significantly more capable. They will need to understand organisation design, business models, economics, technology, behaviour, workforce analytics, reward and change.

Most importantly, they will need to understand the business. Because once administration disappears, there will be nowhere for HR to hide.

If your value comes from running a process, AI will increasingly run that process. If your value comes from understanding how an organisation converts strategy into human performance, your value increases.

A very different HR department

So perhaps the future HR department looks something like this. AI runs much of the administration, finance runs payroll, technology manages the platforms. Managers handle more day-to-day people management themselves, supported by intelligent systems. And HR concentrates on the areas where human judgement and organisational understanding create genuine competitive advantage in areas such as capability, leadership, total reward, culture and behaviour.

That is a much smaller department, but it is also a much more important one. The irony is that AI may finally force HR to become what we have spent years saying we wanted to be - not the department that administers the organisation but the function that helps design it.

Because strategy still lives on paper - execution still lives in people. And no matter how sophisticated technology becomes, organisations will still need someone who understands how to connect the two.