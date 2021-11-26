Galadari Brothers wins global award

The Mohammed bin Rashid Initiative for Global Prosperity (MBR Initiative) and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) joined hands for the initiative.
Galadari Trucks and Heavy Equipment Co. Ltd (GTHE), a subsidiary of well-diversified conglomerate Galadari Brothers, has won a global award from Komatsu, a leading Japanese multinational and manufacturer of construction and earthmoving equipment, for achieving the highest market share worldwide for Komatsu in 2020.
The award ceremony was held at Galadari Brothers’ headquarters in Dubai on Thursday. Mohammed Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers, received the award from Yoshihisa Hayashi, Managing Director of Komatsu Middle East, in the presence of Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Group CEO and Director of Galadari Brothers, and Samer Khalid, CEO of Heavy Equipment Division Galadari Brothers.
Senior management team members of Komatsu attended the award ceremony virtually. This includes Kiyoshi Mizuhara, Director and Senior Executive Officer and Chief Marketing Officer and President of Construction Equipment Solution Division; Korekiyo Yanagisawa, Senior Executive Officer and President of Construction Equipment Marketing Division; Nobukazu Takeuchi, General Manager for Overseas Marketing Department II of Construction Equipment Marketing Division; and Masaru Inoue, Group Manager, Middle East Group, Overseas Marketing Department II, Construction Equipment Marketing Division. GTHE has been the distributor of Komatsu in the UAE for more than four decades. Komatsu boasts of a strong and varied portfolio of trucks, dumpers, excavators, loaders, bulldozers, etc., thus catering to diverse customer requirements.
“Komatsu and Galadari Trucks and Heavy Equipment enjoy a very long partnership. We give full support to GTHE and customers across the UAE. Komatsu has logistics and after-sale support staff which provides full support to customers and that helps command the highest position in the UAE,” said Hayashi.
“Even during the Covid-19 situation, GTHE continued to maintain high market share. Though Covid-19 has slowed down the market, GTHE has still been doing a great job and increased the market share,” he elaborated.
Hayashi pointed out that the heavy equipment market is recovering and Galadari Brothers’ diverse portfolio helps the company to strengthen its position in the UAE. Komatsu celebrated its 40 years of partnership with Galadari Brothers in 2017. In January 2020, the Japanese firm launched two new excavators that provided enhanced productivity and efficiency at reduced operating cost.
Komatsu Middle East also opened a new state-of-the-art facility in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, in 2019.
