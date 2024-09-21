Galadari Brothers wins ET HCA MENA Award 2024 for 'advancing skills of Emirati employees'

Published: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 4:19 PM Last updated: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 4:22 PM

Galadari Brothers, a UAE-based conglomerate, recently won the prestigious ET HCA MENA Award 2024 for “Excellence in Creating a Culture of Continuous Learning and Upskilling” for their innovative Kafaat programme. This award highlights the program’s success in advancing the skills and competencies of Emirati employees across the company’s diverse sectors.

“Kafaat goes beyond traditional training. It is a transformative initiative that not only equips our professionals with technical expertise but also emphasises the key role of behavioural impact in the HR (human resources) domain,” said Ahlam AlMarzooqi, group Emiratisation manager.

She added, "The quality and standards of our training are outstanding. Being recognised for our efforts makes our work feel truly meaningful. It confirms that we’re on the right track and that others see the value in what we’re doing.”

“AlMarzooqi expressed her pride in the recognition, saying, “It feels amazing. I’ve put in a lot of hard work, and so has the team to make this programme a reality. Honestly, I never had the change to go through such a programme before.”

Designed for Emiratis

Launched by Galadari Brothers, the Kafaat programme is specifically designed for Emirati employees to meet the changing needs of human resources. It covers a wide range of skills that are crucial for navigating today’s complex workplace. AlMarzooqi highlighted that anyone who completes the program will gain knowledge that usually takes years to acquire.

The initiative focuses on enhancing participants' technical HR skills while also developing important personal and business abilities that drive growth and innovation. AlMarzooqi mentioned that this programme helps participants fast-track their development by providing the insights and guidance to avoid common pitfalls.

Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman and Group CEO, emphasised the programme's broader impact, stating: “Kafaat is more than just an HR initiative; it represents empowerment, growth, and leadership tailored for our Emirati employees.”