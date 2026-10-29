Galadari Brothers promotes financial inclusion through financial literacy workshop with myZoi

Galadari Brothers organised a financial literacy workshop in collaboration with myZoi, a UAE-based digital financial inclusion platform backed by Standard Chartered Bank. The workshop brought together more than 120 employees from the Engineering Division of Galadari, alongside senior leadership representatives from both organisations.

The initiative builds on a strategic partnership established between Galadari Brothers and myZoi in 2024, aimed at advancing financial inclusion, financial literacy and access to digital financial services for employees. Through this collaboration, the organisations seek to address common financial challenges, including limited access to traditional banking services, high remittance costs and a lack of accessible financial education.

Led by representatives from myZoi, the workshop focused on practical financial knowledge relevant to everyday life. The session covered key aspects of personal finance, including budgeting, saving, responsible spending and financial planning. Participants explored approaches to managing monthly income, distinguishing between essential and discretionary expenses, developing consistent saving habits and preparing for unexpected financial needs.

A key highlight was the interactive format, which encouraged attendees to share their experiences, reflect on their financial habits and discuss common challenges. The workshop concluded with an engaging question-and-answer session, providing an opportunity to seek clarification and receive practical guidance from the myZoi team.

The initiative reflects Galadari Brothers’ broader approach to responsible business practices, recognising that financial wellbeing is an important component of overall quality of life. By facilitating practical learning opportunities, Galadari aims to equip employees with knowledge and skills that can benefit them beyond the workplace.