Galadari Brothers marks International Labour Day with a meaningful community initiative

In recognition of International Labour Day, Galadari Brothers brought together employees across its divisions for a hands-on corporate social responsibility initiative focused on supporting people in need across the UAE.

Hosted at the company’s head office, the activity combined awareness with action, creating a purposeful and engaging experience for all participants. The session began with an interactive informational segment, providing employees with insight into the initiative.

Building on this understanding, teams came together to pack essential food parcels containing everyday items such as rice, chickpeas, lentils, cooking oil and spices. Over the course of the afternoon, volunteers packed over 600 kgs of groceries, each accompanied by a handwritten note of appreciation adding a thoughtful touch to each parcel distributed. The initiative reinforced the idea that meaningful impact often begins with awareness, empathy, and small, collective actions.

Sharing her experience, Noomat Hassan from the Heavy Equipment Division of Galadari Brothers said, “The awareness session really set the context for us. It made the activity more engaging because we understood who we were supporting and why it matters.”

Another volunteer Sadaf Malik from the Motors Division of Galadari Brothers added: “There was a strong sense of purpose in the room. It felt good to step away from our daily work and contribute to something that directly helps others.”

This initiative highlights Galadari Brothers’ continued efforts to contribute in a meaningful way within the communities it serves. This year, the conglomerate has advanced its commitment through a series of focused initiatives, including mangrove planting efforts aligned with the UAE’s long-term environmental priorities, and a Ramadan campaign supporting the distribution of iftar meals to those in need.

By embedding purpose into everyday actions and encouraging active employee participation, Galadari Brothers continues to support the UAE’s broader vision, demonstrating how consistent, purpose-led efforts can translate into a lasting impact.