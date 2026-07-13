Galadari Brothers’ Heavy Equipment Division wins seven awards at CMME Awards 2026

Galadari Brothers’ Heavy Equipment Division has been recognised with seven awards at the Construction Machinery Middle East (CMME) Awards 2026, reinforcing its position as one of the UAE’s leading providers of heavy equipment and commercial vehicle solutions.

The annual event recognises excellence across the construction machinery industry, bringing together manufacturers, distributors, contractors and industry leaders from across the region.

The recognition was earned across three businesses within Galadari Brothers’ Heavy Equipment Division, reflecting the breadth of its portfolio and the strength of the globally recognised brands it represents.

GB Equipment Solutions, the authorised distributor of JCB equipment, received three awards:

• JCB – OEM of the Year (Earthmoving)

• JCB 3CX – Backhoe Loader of the Year

• JCB 520X – Honorable Achievement

Galadari Commercial Vehicles was recognised for the SITRAK G7H 6A-4, which was named the Dumper/Hauler/Mining Truck of the Year, reinforcing the growing reputation of the SITRAK brand within the UAE’s heavy transport sector.

Galadari Trucks & Heavy Equipment secured three further honours:

• Komatsu PC2000 – Mining Shovel/Excavator of the Year

• Komatsu WA470-6 – Wheel Loader of the Year

• Genie S-85 XC E – Electric Access Machine of the Year

Collectively, these achievements reflect the Heavy Equipment Division’s ability to deliver industry-leading solutions across multiple sectors. Representing globally recognised brands including JCB, Komatsu, SITRAK and Genie, the division continues to provide customers with a comprehensive portfolio of equipment supported by technical expertise and aftersales service.

The recognition reinforces Galadari Brothers’ continued commitment to delivering innovative, reliable and high-performance equipment solutions that support infrastructure, construction and industrial development across the UAE.