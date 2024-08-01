Galadari Brothers and myZoi sign pact to form new venture

The document was signed by Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers, Rola Abu Manneh, CEO of Standard Chartered UAE, Middle East, and Pakistan; R V Ramanan, Group CFO of Galadari Brothers and Syed Muhammad Ali, CEO of myZoi.

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 4:21 PM

Galadari Brothers, a UAE-based leading conglomerate, has entered into a strategic partnership with myZoi, a portfolio company backed by SC Ventures, which aims to advance financial inclusion, financial literacy, and digital innovation for its underbanked employees.

The signing ceremony, held at the Galadari Brothers’ office, marked the official commencement of this partnership. The document was signed by Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers, Rola Abu Manneh, CEO of Standard Chartered UAE, Middle East, and Pakistan; R V Ramanan, Group CFO of Galadari Brothers and Syed Muhammad Ali, CEO of myZoi.

The challenges employees face currently are typically high remittance fees, lack of personalised offering and often lack of transparency around process and pricing.

Galadari and myZoi officials at the signing ceremony.