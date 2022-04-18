Galadari Automobiles awarded for exemplary results by Mazda

Mohammed Galadari, Co-chairman, Galadari Brothers, receives the ‘Volume Increase Award’ in Mazda Distributor Commendation Programme 2021 from Nobuhiko Imaizumi, Mazda representative, at the Galadari Brothers headquarters in Dubai. Shah Basharat, Head of Brand, Mazda, at Galadari Automobiles ; Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Group Chief Executive Officer, Galadari Brothers; and Axel Dreyer, CEO-GAL, were also present on the occasion. — Photo by shihab

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 7:40 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 7:41 PM

Galadari Automobiles Co (GAL) has been selected as the recipient of the ‘Volume Increase Award’ during the recent Mazda Distributor Commendation Programme 2021.

The award is another significant milestone for GAL, which is one of the leading automotive groups in the UAE’s automobile sector. The award is also reflective of the strong partnership between Mazda Motor Corporation and GAL, which is well-positioned to meet the demands of the UAE’s motoring community. Over the years, GAL has played a key role in elevating the Mazda brand experience across every customer touchpoint.

Suhail Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers, said that the award is the result of countless hours of dedication that have set the Mazda brand apart in the UAE market.

“We are delighted to receive this award and would like to thank Mazda Motor Corporation for this distinction. We will continue to work hand in hand with the team towards our mutual goals of excellence and customer satisfaction.”

Mohammed Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers, highlighted the hard work put in by the teams at GAL and the role that they have played in the growth of the Mazda brand across the country.

“Mazda is a brand that is built around family, and we are proud of being part of its journey as it reaches new heights. We look forward to many more years of successful partnership with Mazda Motor Corporation.”

Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Group CEO of Galadari Brothers, added: “Mazda has long been associated with a strong and reliable name in the automotive world and we are focused on ensuring that we build on this foundation. It is an exciting time in the automotive industry as new technologies and trends capture the imagination of motorists and GAL is future ready.”

Axel Dreyer, CEO-GAL, said that GAL was able to log in positive numbers and growth across various categories, despite market challenges, resulting in the recognition by Mazda Motor Corporation.

“Mazda’s holistic approach to vehicle development that prioritise safety, reliability, driving dynamics results in outstanding craftsmanship, beautiful designs, as well as great fuel efficiency, which sets Mazda apart from other brands,” he said.

“We are talking about pure Japanese engineering, and it is amazing to see how Mazda has elevated their offerings in the new generation of vehicles.”

Dreyer also shared his insights on how GAL had invested in ensuring that the company was within easy reach of all its loyal customers.

“We focused on improving the e-commerce experience for customers, because we know that a visit to the showroom is often the final step in the purchase of a new car. Customers today do all their research online and we wanted to ensure that they had all the information on model specifications that they needed to make an informed decision. We also elevated our whole retail experience to better communicate with our customers.”

He also shared how GAL is always observing the feedback from its customers, which nowadays revolves around sustainability.

“Fuel efficiency has been a big demand as is the interest in electric vehicles. Towards this end, we are planning to introduce our first hybrid in the near future.”

“Mazda’s Skyactiv technologies, coupled with the brand’s fuel economy and track record for safety, have made it a firm favourite with motorists,” added Shah Basharat, Head of Brand-Mazda, GAL. He described Mazda as an automotive brand that offers “exceptional driving pleasure.”

“It is built into the core DNA of every Mazda,” he said.

“The 7th generation products like Mazda3 and the CX-30, have received an overwhelming response mainly due to advanced technologies these vehicles incorporate, delivering refined drive, higher safety standards, better fuel economy, appealing features, etc.”

