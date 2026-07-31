GAC reaches 30 million owners worldwide, marking a new chapter of global growth

For UAE buyers weighing a newer marque, the milestone settles the question of longevity, backed at home by Gargash GAC Motor and by a service network built to last the life of the car

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GAC has passed 30 million cumulative owners worldwide, marked by the roll-off of its 30-millionth finished vehicle, a threshold reached by only a small number of carmakers and one that places the brand among the industry’s long-established manufacturers. GAC marked the milestone at its “Celebrating Our Family of 30 million Owners” event in Guangzhou on July 16, bringing together customers from markets around the world to celebrate a milestone that reflects the company's growing presence across more than 110 countries and territories and marks a significant chapter in its 29-year journey.

For buyers in the UAE, the milestone carries a specific meaning. Choosing a marque that is newer to the region can raise questions about long-term presence and support. Reaching 30 million customers reflects the scale and long-term commitment behind GAC. In the UAE, customers are supported by Gargash Motors, GAC's exclusive distributor in the country, through its established showroom and after-sales service network. GAC Middle East also marked the milestone with a customer celebration in the UAE and invited a UAE owner to Guangzhou to represent the region at the global event.

The company built its manufacturing to world-class standards through long-running joint ventures with Honda and Toyota before launching its own brand and has since grown from fewer than 10,000 vehicles a year into a maker operating across five continents. The 30-million figure is the sum of that groundwork rather than a sudden arrival.

Scale of this kind funds what owners feel over a decade of use. Behind the badge sit six overseas manufacturing plants and nine overseas parts warehouses, with more than 746 sales and service outlets that keep vehicles serviceable long after purchase. This established infrastructure gives customers greater confidence in long-term ownership, backed by an expanding international service and after-sales network. GAC’s global presence also continues to grow, with positive momentum across all five overseas regions: the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

In the Middle East, GAC continues to strengthen its after-sales capabilities together with its local partners, supporting customers throughout their vehicle ownership journey. When regional disruption tested supply lines, the brand ran a Middle East Customer Care initiative with its local partners to keep servicing uninterrupted, the kind of commitment that matters more to a long-term owner than any launch-day promise.

The quality case is measured rather than asserted. In neighboring Kuwait, GAC holds the top position among all Chinese automakers for both overall vehicle quality and second-hand residual value. In Thailand, its three-year resale retention reached 56.82 per cent, the strongest of any Chinese brand in that market. For an owner who intends to keep a car and eventually sell it, residual value of that order is real money protected.

Mark Zhang, general manager, GAC Middle East, said: “Thirty million owners is a powerful reassurance for UAE buyers. It reflects GAC's scale, long-term vision and ability to continue investing in the vehicles our customers drive today and those they choose in the future. In every market we enter, our focus is on building lasting customer confidence. In the UAE, we are reinforcing this through a strong parts, service and after-sales network designed to support customers throughout their ownership journey. And there is more to come, with the all-new GS7 set to join the UAE line-up soon and potentially become the next star on Dubai’s roads.”