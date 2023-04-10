G42 teams up with Microsoft to explore acceleration of UAE’s digital transformation

Despite solid financial track records, many older Americans have a hard time refinancing because of their mortality risks and lower retirement incomes
G42 and Microsoft announced their intention to collaborate on the development of public sector and industry focused solutions that leverage Microsoft’s partner ecosystem and cloud capabilities. These solutions will benefit UAE organisations to address citizen and customer needs.
Formalised in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that was signed at G42’s premises, the agreement will allow both organizations to further explore joint business development and marketing opportunities across a variety of areas G42 cover including healthcare, energy, public sector digital transformation, financial services, climate action, and beyond. G42 Cloud will work closely with Microsoft to enable joint solutions to be developed and deployed securely and in compliance with regulatory requirements.
Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE commented: ”Organisations globally, especially in the public sector, are increasingly looking for customised cloud solutions that offer additional choice and flexibility. I am very excited about the potential that a collaboration with G42 could bring to the UAE, and I look forward to combining Microsoft’s focus on resiliency, agility and security with G42s unique capabilities and vision.”
Kiril Evimov, G42’s Group CTO and Chairman of G42 Cloud commented: “G42 is keen to work closely with Microsoft to create a joint value proposition that can not only serve common customers better, but importantly, spur innovation and deliver agility for the technical community in the UAE and the region. The broad set of solutions that G42 and our clients have developed, will benefit from the rich ecosystem and global scale that Microsoft provides. Microsoft will similarly benefit from the experience and technical know-how of operating regulated workloads across multiple industries that G42 Cloud is focused on.”
Both companies will be working in the coming months to finalize the development required to ensure regulatory compliance in order to serve customers in the market.
Despite solid financial track records, many older Americans have a hard time refinancing because of their mortality risks and lower retirement incomes
Delivery drivers in the US whose lives are dependent on tips from customers narrate their woes
As global economy came roaring back, so did profits for fossil fuel companies which also extended timelines for production further into the future, in essence reneging on pledges to transition their businesses toward renewable energy
Administration ramped up its national security probe into Kaspersky last year
Oil on track to extend gains despite worrying US, China data
Gold could scale fresh highs if the present market conditions prevail
Country added 236,000 jobs in March while the unemployment rate inched down to 3.5%
ICAI Dubai chapter announces 2023-24 roadmap for sustainable technology