G42 launches video podcast series ‘G42onAIr’

Each episode will transport listeners into insightful and inspiring conversations surrounding transformative technology and our digital present and future – all in under 30 minutes.

By Staff Report Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 7:16 PM

G42, the leading UAE-based AI and cloud computing technology company, today launched its new video podcast series, G42onAIr, a new platform to deliver industry expertise from world-class leaders and technologists working in the field of AI and digital transformation to listeners around the world.

Produced by G42, each episode will transport listeners into insightful and inspiring conversations surrounding transformative technology and our digital present and future – all in under 30 minutes. The podcast series is set to be a strategic platform and asset to share knowledge, learn about the latest developments and applications of advanced technology, and connect with leaders from the industry; both internally and externally.

It will also serve as a timeless repository of knowledge, insights, inspiration, and experiences illustrating G42’s contribution as a global leader in AI, an employer of choice, and a responsible corporation that debunks AI and uses it as a force for the greater good.

G42onAIr will be hosted by May Ali, a public speaker, moderator and facilitator with over 15 years of extensive experience hosting over 500 Live Events.

The first episode, launched today, sees the participation of G42’s Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Faheem Ahamed, and will dive into G42’s origin story and discuss the importance of being industry agnostic to bring solutions forward for the betterment of industries and societies.

Upcoming topics in the series include the evolution and ethical implications of autonomous vehicles, AI’s role in developing future smart cities, the journey towards AI-driven preventative healthcare, the significance of data sovereignty and so much more.

Commenting on the new podcast, Ahamed said: “G42onAIr will take listeners on a holistic journey to understand AI and its diverse range of uses. We are excited to use this podcast as a vehicle to engage with existing and new audiences and bring people closer to the topics of AI and digital transformation. With this podcast series we will share our thoughts on how to be responsible and ethical users of AI and ways we can build a global community to drive sustained, positive impact.”

