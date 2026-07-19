Future entrepreneurs gain global market exposure through venture-building programmes

Business education is increasingly focusing on entrepreneurship, startup creation and real-world market experience, with new programmes giving the youth opportunities to build and test business ideas before entering the workforce.

In the UAE, where startups and innovation-led businesses continue to grow, such models are gaining attention as students look for greater exposure to global markets and entrepreneurial ecosystems.

As part of this shift, Dubai-based Tetr College of Business has launched a Global Gap Year Programme that will take students across nine countries to develop ventures, work with founders and gain exposure to different business ecosystems. The 40-week programme will combine academic learning with business projects, cultural experiences and startup internships.

Students will work on venture-building projects during the programme, with seed funding support to develop and test their ideas in real-world markets. The programme will conclude with an internship at a growth-stage startup, allowing students to work directly with founders and understand how businesses are built and scaled.

The programme will cover markets including China, Japan, India, Kenya, Argentina and Bali, with each destination focused on a different area of business learning.

Students will explore global supply chains in China, innovation ecosystems in Japan, consumer markets in Europe, sustainability initiatives in Argentina, product development in India and community-led tourism and wellness in Bali.

Tetr College said the programme aims to create a learning model where students gain practical business experience alongside academic knowledge.

“The idea behind the Global Gap Year Program was to rethink what a gap year could be. Instead of treating it as a pause between two stages of life, we wanted to create a year centred on building, experimenting and discovering. Whether students are exploring new cultures, working alongside founders or testing ideas in unfamiliar markets, the goal is to ensure that learning comes from participation, not just exposure,” said Tarun Gangwar, Co-Founder, Tetr College of Business.

The college said its undergraduate students have developed ventures across areas such as artificial intelligence, software, consumer products and food and beverage.

These include Fluma, an AI-driven influencer marketing platform; BluSpru, a software solution focused on AI optimisation; ServeClub, a pickleball equipment brand; Meridian, a beverage technology startup; Jhatak, an Indonesian healthy snacks venture; and Nothing But, a clean-label food brand.

Tetr College said these student-led businesses have collectively generated more than $1 million in revenue and raised over $500,000 in seed funding from international founders and investors.

The programme will connect students with business leaders, companies and ecosystem partners through internships, live projects and industry experiences. The college said students will have opportunities to engage with organisations across technology, finance, consumer markets and other sectors.

The Global Gap Year Programme will include experiences across nine countries and is part of Tetr College’s broader focus on entrepreneurship-based business education.