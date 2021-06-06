Fujairah Terminals unveils Dh1b expansion programme

The completion of the expansion works, which commenced three years ago, will increase the terminal’s general cargo throughput to 1.3 million tonnes.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, today officially opened Fujairah Terminals’ expansion programme, which comprises infrastructure development and service enhancement projects for the key martime hub. Fujairah Terminals is one of the Middle East’s most important economic, commercial, and logistics hubs.

Founded in 2017 as a strategic centre for international trade in the emirate of Fujairah, Fujairah Terminals is part of Abu Dhabi Ports, the region’s premier facilitator of logistics, transport, and trade.

Wholly owned by Abu Dhabi Ports, Fujairah Terminals has now passed a critical milestone in its long-term Dh1 billion programme for the development of multi-purpose terminal facilities within Fujairah Port.

The completion of the expansion works, which commenced three years ago, will increase the terminal’s general cargo throughput to 1.3 million tonnes, multi-purpose area of 25,000 sqm for general cargo and Ro-Ro services, and increase container capacity to 720,000 TEU, with a total of 110,000 sqm of container terminal area.

In addition, the quay wall has been extended from 760 to 1000 metres and the approach has been deepened from 12 metres to 15 metres to enable the port to handle larger vessels.

Al Sharqi highlighted the stature of Fujairah Terminals as a leading global maritime destination due to its advanced infrastructure and its capacity to receive all sizes and categories of ships, tankers and shipments.

''The emirate of Fujairah has become a leading international maritime transport centre due to its strategic geographic location, enabling it to attract investment and support the national sustainable development process," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad.

Sheikh Mohammed, who was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah eGovernment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Awaidha Murshed Ali Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy-Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Mohammed Rashid Ahmed Al Hamli, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, reviewed the ongoing development at the Fujairah Terminal including customer happiness centre, X-ray scanning and custom inspection zones, 600 square metre engineering workshop and an operations command centre.

The development of multi-purpose facilities at the port is in line with the ambitious Fujairah Strategic Plan 2040, and its advanced infrastructure and enhanced services will support the comprehensive strategy aimed at enhancing its stature as a key centre of facilitating trade between Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, India, the Red Sea and East Africa.

Falah Mohammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Ports, said: "It is our privilege to welcome Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi to Fujairah Terminals to see the significant development programme taking place at Fujairah Terminals. ''This initiative is a key part of Abu Dhabi Ports’ continued efforts to realise the strategic objectives of Fujairah and the wider UAE’s economic development strategy.'' Al Ahbabi thanked Sheikh Mohammed for supporting the development of Fujairah Terminals.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Ports, said: "This is an important day in the maritime history of Fujairah and we are very proud to share the results of so many people’s hard work with H.H. Sheikh Mohammed.

Abdulaziz Mubarak Al Balooshi, CEO, Fujairah Terminals, Abu Dhabi Ports, said: "The sterling efforts by Abu Dhabi Ports in transforming and modernising Fujairah Terminals’ facilities has elevated our position as a premier hub for all cargo on the East Coast of the UAE.''

Fujairah Terminals is part of Abu Dhabi Ports, owner and operator of 11 ports and terminals in the UAE and Guinea, facilitating global trade and building capacity.

Located on the UAE’s eastern coast outside the Strait of Hormuz, and providing a strategic link between east and west, Fujairah Terminals lies in proximity to one of the largest bunkering hubs in the world. Capable of accommodating the largest breakbulk vessels, the facility is equipped with extended bonded warehousing and covered storage capacity. — Wam