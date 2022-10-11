FTA set to launch a new platform ‘EmaraTax’ by year-end

Colombia is the fourth global market IHC steps into in 10 months; the investment represents 49.9% of Lulo Bank's ownership; Lulo bank is the first fully digitalised bank in Colombia
The new platform will be launched later this year following an extensive period of assessment, consultation and development.
EmaraTax represents a major milestone in the FTA’s ambition to be a leading, digitalised, tax administration in full recognition of the UAE’s national digital agenda.
EmaraTax will significantly enhance the way that taxpayers can access the FTA’s services, pay their taxes and obtain refunds. The new platform also greatly enhances the ability of the FTA to administer taxes in the UAE, enables better, faster decision-making and earlier engagement with taxpayers that need support.
Offering online access to a larger number of FTA services than ever before, a simplified and streamlined user experience, and extensive self-help and service request options, EmaraTax offers a range of significant enhancements. Individual taxpayers, tax agents, legal representatives, foreign missions and diplomats, customs bodies and verification agencies will all benefit from the range of new developments that EmaraTax brings to life.
The new platform is a modern tax administration ecosystem that integrates with other influential government entities such as the UAE Central Bank and national technology-based programs including UAE PASS to simplify to make best use of common data and in so doing simplify a range of user processes, from logging-in to compiling tax returns. Importantly, EmaraTax is mobile-ready, and the App will be launched shortly after the new platform goes live in November 2022.
EmaraTax represents the culmination of several months of intense effort building an enhanced tax administration platform designed to enable taxpayers manage their taxes in a simpler, faster, more transparent manner.
The FTA’s new system aligns with the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025 and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to leverage emerging technologies and build a solid digital infrastructure that serves the people and business community of the UAE.
Over the course of the next few weeks, the FTA will release more information about the features of EmaraTax and how to transition to the new system.
– muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
Colombia is the fourth global market IHC steps into in 10 months; the investment represents 49.9% of Lulo Bank's ownership; Lulo bank is the first fully digitalised bank in Colombia
Brent and WTI fall nearly $1 from five-week highs; Opec+ supply curbs decision boosted prices; Chinese services sector contracts for first time in months
Economists studied role of bank vulnerability in crisis; Conclusions now a foundation of crisis-fighting tools; Bank bailouts serve larger good
Al Malek: The UAE is a logistics hub linking international shipping lines. Receiving more than 21,000 ships annually, it accounts for the largest share of ships reaching the region’s ports
Cardholders can take advantage of up to 15% savings on fuel and more at Enoc and EPPCO outlets; Cardholders can also benefit from a variety of lifestyle and travel benefits
The licence allows Mamo to further expand its products and services without user restrictions and provide unmatched security while fully complying with DFSA rules
More than 400 exhibitors representing major companies specialised in the design and manufacture of jewellery and goldware attend Golden Jubilee edition at Expo Centre Sharjah
The Ministry of Finance is keen to continue strengthening financial and economic cooperation with all countries of the world, especially the Republic of Seychelles