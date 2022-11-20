FTA offers taxpayers to get relief on penalties before December 31

Eligible taxpayers can apply to have their penalties re-determined to be worth 30 per cent of the total outstanding amount; FTA sets December 31 2022 deadline for re-determination of administrative penalties on taxes

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 20 Nov 2022, 3:23 PM Last updated: Sun 20 Nov 2022, 3:24 PM

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) on Sunday set December 31 2022 deadline for the registered taxpayers to apply for re-determination of administrative penalties on taxes.

In a statement, the FTA has called on registered taxpayers to benefit from the decision to re-determine administrative penalties on taxes to be worth 30 per cent of the total outstanding amount of penalties that were not paid before 28 June 2021, and to ensure they meet the conditions set out in the Cabinet Decision on re-determining administrative penalties imposed on tax law violations in the UAE.

The FTA stressed that taxpayers who are eligible to benefit from the decision must complete all related procedures through the e-services portal on its official website before December 31, 2022 to be able to benefit from these facilities.

The authority explained that according to the relevant Cabinet Decision, which went into effect on January 1, 2022, tax registrants who were unable to meet the criteria for benefiting from the re-determination by December 21, 2021 will be able to apply for re-determining administrative penalties to be equal to 30 per cent of the total outstanding fines by fulfilling the necessary conditions no later than December 31, 2022.

The FTA also clarified that the decision outlined three conditions that need to be met in order to benefit from the re-determination of administrative penalties imposed before June 28, 2021.

First, the administrative penalty must be imposed under Cabinet Decision No. (40) of 2017 before June 28, 2021, and remain outstanding.

Second, the tax registrant needs to have settled all due payable tax by December 31, 2021.

And third, the tax registrant must have paid 30 per cent of the total unsettled administrative penalties due until June 28, 2021 no later than December 31, 2022.

The authority indicated that should the registrant meet all conditions, the new value of the penalties will be equal to 30 per cent of the total unpaid penalties, which will appear on the registrant’s account in the FTA’s e-services system after December 31, 2022.

The FTA also noted that it is essential for taxpayers to pay their due payable tax before the due date to avoid any late payment penalties. In the same regard, the authority cautioned that bank transfers can take up to three working days to process the payment; hence, the period must be taken into consideration to ensure that FTA receives the payment before the due date.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com