FTA launches ‘whistle-blower’ scheme for tax violations, evasion

The company is also keen to tap five per cent market share in headphones category in the market.
Business3 hours ago
The Federal Tax Authority on Thursday launched a “whistle-blower” programme for tax violations and evasion, which aims to promote community control over local markets, raise the level of tax compliance and reduce tax evasion cases in the UAE.
The initiative called “Raqeeb” was rolled out in line with the Cabinet decision aimed at raising awareness among the public and increasing compliance rates. It is effective as of today, April 15, 2022.
The scheme allows the FTA to receive reports from individuals on tax evasion cases, tax-related fraud, and violations of tax legislation. It also allows the authority to verify the reports and grant monetary rewards to informants when certain conditions are met, the FTA said in a statement.
The programme seeks to enhance transparency and competitiveness in the field of doing business, raise tax compliance rates, and boost tax awareness and society’s confidence in the tax system. It also motivates individuals to carry out their social responsibilities and contribute to combating tax violations. The programme grants the informants with monetary rewards if the report leads the authority to collect tax amounts worth more than Dh50,000.
Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director general of the FTA, said the campaign is in line with the leadership’s directives to implement the tax system in accordance with the highest standards that drive further growth of the national economy, ensure transparency, and maintain economic momentum by providing a legislative environment that encourages self-compliance, and keeping pace with changes through continuous issuance of decisions in accordance with the interim requirements.
“By implementing the whistle-blower program for tax violations and evasion, the Authority strives to provide an opportunity for all segments of the community to contribute to regulatory efforts, help protect markets and public funds from tax evasion, drive compliance among all taxpayers, and prevent illegal practices,” he added. “The program contributes in strengthening the concept of community partnership to reduce harmful practices in local markets and help protect the UAE’s financial resources. Tax evasion is one of the most significant challenges which the tax systems around the world face, considering that it is an illicit practice that is harmful to the economic systems, and curbing such practices requires joint efforts from the government and society,” said Al Bustani.
The FTA called on all community members to participate in the efforts through the program, which provides an easy and clear mechanism for reporting tax violations. Reporting information can be done through the FTA’s website, which also includes a comprehensive guide on the program, how to report, the criteria and mechanism for obtaining monetary rewards for reporting, and other introductory, legal and procedural matters related to the program.
The mechanism for reporting tax violations adheres to the highest confidentiality standards, and ensures that the identity of the informants is not disclosed to any party, and provides them with full protection and immunity to ensure that they are not exposed to any harmful consequences for carrying out their social responsibilities by reporting illegal practices.
The programme also ensures that the tax system is being implemented justly without evasion or fraud, and reduces the duration for investigations related to cases of tax evasion and violations of tax legislations, by providing additional evidence that the Authority can rely on in its procedures to ensure the accurate collection of taxes and ensure greater effectiveness in audits, thus curbing tax evasion, the FTA statement said.
— issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com
The company is also keen to tap five per cent market share in headphones category in the market.
Business3 hours ago
One of the company’s key customers includes a metal trading firm which gets turnaround working capital solution to finance invoices for a total facility of $4 million.
Business4 hours ago
The platform offers customers the ability to plan their Dubai journeys and stopovers, and benefit from exclusive rates and expertly curated recommendations.
Business14 hours ago
DeFi protocols currently offer several financial services that are analogous to traditional financial services (TradFi).
Business14 hours ago
The visits are part of the Ministry's efforts to communicate directly with its partners in the industrial sector.
Business15 hours ago
Strongest ever first quarter in terms of residential transactions with the total volume of deals reaching 7,865 in March 2022, up 83.4 per cent from a year earlier
Business1 day ago
The start-ups are being taken on-board as part of District 2020's global entrepreneurship programme called Scale2Dubai
Business1 day ago
The UAE recently took the top spot in the Global Entrepreneurship Index 2022
Business1 day ago