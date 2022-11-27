FTA holds awareness seminar about the EmaraTax

Wall St Week Ahead - Stocks typically rally in December, investors have some caution this year
Director-general of Federal Tax Authority (FTA) Khalid Ali Al Bustani has said the new and improved integrated digital tax service platform EmaraTax, set to be launched by the FTA in a few days, will be a cornerstone of our efforts to shape the future of the UAE tax system.
Addressing an awareness seminar organised by the authority to explain salient features of the new platform, he said the launch of the EmaraTax digital platform, to be followed by its dedicated smartphone application at a later time, is part of the FTA’s continuous modernisation plans, which aim to prepare for a more developed future and achieve the FTA’s main goal to become a world leader in the tax sector.
“Over the course of several months, the Authority collaborated with the competent authorities, making intensive efforts to build the digital EmaraTax platform in accordance with the latest technologies used globally in the tax field,” he said, adding that the platform is a notable leap forward in the plans to upgrade the tax system and achieve the authority’s strategic goals to drive digitalisation in all of its services, in line with the UAE’s comprehensive digital transformation.
The seminar titled ‘The EmaraTax platform and its role in enhancing the FTA’s preparations for an advanced future tax system’, is one of a series of events the authority held to mark World Future Day.
Al Bustani went on to note that the team in charge of implementing the EmaraTax digital tax service platform and smart application strived to create an integrated portal to enhance and streamline the experience for FTA clients, allowing them to manage their tax operations efficiently, quickly, seamlessly, and transparently.
“Throughout the development of the EmaraTax platform, the authority was committed to integrating its services with the ones provided by other relevant government entities, including the central bank, and with national programmes such as UAE Pass, in an effort to streamline and optimise the use of shared data, thus facilitating operations and services for users,” Al Bustani said.
