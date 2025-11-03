From vision to reality, Omniyat celebrates 20 years of imagining the impossible

Two decades of redefining luxury, design, and the art of elevated living in Dubai

Partner Content Share:









Follow us



Omniyat, Dubai’s leading ultra-luxury developer, marks its 20th anniversary this year with the launch of a celebration marking two decades of visionary design and architectural excellence.

At the heart of the celebration is a personal message from founder and executive chairman Mahdi Amjad, reflecting on Omniyat’s journey from an ambitious idea in 2005 to one of the most influential forces shaping Dubai’s skyline. The video anchors a wider anniversary campaign that honours Omniyat’s legacy and culminates in a commemorative event in January 2026.

“This milestone is one of pride and humility,” said Amjad. “It encapsulates twenty years of life achievements that brought us here. Over these two decades, we have transformed the industry, the city, and the people we’ve served, and I am humbled by the opportunity to have touched so many lives in such a unique way. This moment is both a reflection and a renewal, a consolidation of energy that drives us toward new possibilities in a city where the impossible naturally becomes possible.”

Since its inception, Omniyat has delivered some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, including The Opus by Omniyat, One at Palm Jumeirah, and The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai. Each development has redefined the boundaries of design, blending art, architecture, and hospitality to create experiences that reflect Dubai’s evolution as a global hub.

The company’s journey to date boasts an impressive set of milestones, from smashing records for sales value with penthouses in One at Palm Jumeirah and The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, to raising over $900 million dollars through the issuance of two Sukuks in 2025 and becoming the market leader in Dubai in $10 million-plus segment of ultra-luxury real estate in H1 2025.

“From the very beginning, our ambition was to contribute to Dubai’s extraordinary vision to create places that reflect its spirit of innovation and its commitment to elevating the human experience,” Amjad continued. “We saw it as a responsibility to inspire; to design spaces that bring families together, foster wellness, and empower people to rise to their full potential. We asked ourselves how architecture itself could become a source of inspiration, not only for those who live and work within our spaces, but even for those who simply pass by. That belief has guided every decision we’ve made for the past two decades.”

As Omniyat steps into its next chapter, the two-decade anniversary marks the beginning of a new era of expansion and creativity. Central to this vision is Marasi Bay, a fully curated waterfront destination that will bring together ultra-luxury residences, hospitality, wellness, and lifestyle experiences within one seamless ecosystem of elevated living.

In addition, Omniyat’s next masterpiece, AVA at Palm Jumeirah, which boasts a breathtaking sky palace with a private 360-degree swimming pool at its peak, is on track for handover in Q2 2026.

Omniyat’s 20-year legacy has not only defined the UAE’s high-end real estate landscape but also established new benchmarks in global design and craftsmanship. As it looks ahead, the developer remains committed to its founding philosophy, The Art of Elevation, and creating spaces that transcend function to become timeless works of art.