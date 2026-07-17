From Vision to Impact: My Entrepreneurial Journey

A personal reflection on entrepreneurship, resilience, and the mindset behind building businesses across multiple industries and international markets

By:

Awais Niazi | Partner Content Share:











My journey

My professional path has not been linear. Bumps and challenges were persistent along the way, but everything made sense when I looked back. These hardships shaped who I am today and helped me grow. Looking back, I realise that my professional growth was not just about what I knew, but about how boldly I acted, even when others doubted me.

The word I'm looking for is consistency. I believe, "Consistency kills skill when skill doesn't stay consistent." That is the principle I have followed over the last few decades.

My dream

During my school days, I read an article in a magazine stating that there were 365 billionaires in the world in 1995, highlighting the financial freedom they enjoyed and how they were helping humanity. The word 'billionaire' stayed with me. In my subconscious, it came to represent two things: freedom and the ability to abundantly help those in need.

I believe our external environment and the people around us play an integral role in shaping who we become. Initially, we do not choose the forces around us, but as we move beyond our teenage years and enter our twenties, we gradually gain the ability to choose the people and influences within our circle. The environment we create and the people we surround ourselves with all contribute to the manuscript of who we become.

The presence of naysayers and critics is inevitable. Anyone who believes otherwise is living under an illusion. Those who succeed in life overcome the fear of such criticism on their path to success. I always say, "Fear of criticism has killed far more ambitions than incapability ever could."

Entrepreneurship and leadership are journeys, not destinations. The challenges, criticism, and setbacks we encounter are essential to growth. Yet, if fear governs our actions, we suppress our potential before it has the chance to flourish.

As I continue to expand ventures across industries and regions, my guiding philosophy remains rooted in courage, resilience, and purpose-driven action. To those embarking on similar paths, I offer this advice: take the leap, embrace feedback, and never allow fear to dictate your ambitions.

Because, in the end, the world is shaped not by those who stayed silent, but by those who acted boldly despite criticism.

Going back to my journey

My early education was in Pakistan. I later moved to London for higher education to broaden my horizons and develop my knowledge and skills. After completing my Bachelor's and Master's degrees at LSE and UWIC in the UK, I began my professional career at Santander Bank UK in sales.

Soon after, the 2008 recession severely impacted the financial industry, and I was naturally affected. As a result, I moved to Ipsos MORI UK as a Research Consultant. My analytical approach and problem-solving abilities helped me establish myself there. However, I wasn't truly fulfilled and knew I wanted a bigger change in life.

That led me to move from London to Dubai in 2011, a decision I made quickly, reflecting my bold and decisive nature. My first employers in Dubai were Marcus Evans and Clarion Events. My extroverted personality, sales skills, and business acumen gained through my education helped me thrive. I later joined DMG (Daily Mail Group), organising B2B corporate events across the Middle East.

Success favours the bold

While these professional experiences groomed and upskilled me, I realised they were not bringing me closer to my ultimate goal of becoming a billionaire - the means to achieve financial freedom and have abundant resources to help those in need.

In 2010, there were over 1,000 billionaires worldwide. By 2015, that number had grown to more than 1,800. At the pace my income was growing as an employee, I knew I would never reach my goal. I realised entrepreneurship was the only path.

I began exploring different business opportunities to understand their potential. Alongside my longtime friend Shahid, I started developing the idea of collaborating. He was already running an aesthetic dermatology business in Pakistan and was looking to scale internationally. More importantly, he was searching for a trustworthy partner who could bring synergy to his vision.

I resigned from my job, created the brand Enfield Royal Clinics, and opened our first modest clinic in Dubai.

Building businesses across borders

Entrepreneurship, I've discovered, is as much about people as it is about ideas. As Managing Partner of Enfield Royal Clinics, I have the privilege of leading a team that provides aesthetic and cosmetic healthcare services across the UAE, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, and the USA. Our mission goes beyond profit; it is about delivering innovation, quality, and trust to patients worldwide.

At Bright Ideas Communications, the agency I co-founded, we help brands tell their stories effectively. From digital marketing campaigns to public relations strategies, we focus on measurable results and creative solutions. Similarly, through ventures such as The Carnivore Restaurant, I have learned that leadership requires consistency, operational excellence, and empathy.

Across all these roles, one lesson remains universal: vision without action is merely a dream. Many people have great ideas, but very few have the courage to pursue them because they fear criticism.

The power of perspective: Fear vs capability

It's tempting to believe that a lack of talent or experience limits potential. In my experience, however, fear - fear of being judged, fear of failing publicly, and fear of criticism kills more opportunities than incapability ever could.

Many professionals hesitate to pitch their ideas, innovate, or take on leadership roles simply because they anticipate rejection.

I encourage emerging leaders to embrace criticism as a tool for growth rather than a weapon that defines their worth. Constructive feedback is invaluable, but allowing the opinions of others to dictate your choices is a form of self-imposed limitation.

Lessons in leadership and entrepreneurship

Over the years, I've developed several guiding principles that have shaped my leadership philosophy:

Lead with Vision: Every successful venture starts with a clear purpose. Leaders must articulate their vision in a way that inspires teams and aligns stakeholders.

Embrace Calculated Risks: Entrepreneurship demands bold decisions. Success often comes to those willing to step outside their comfort zones while mitigating avoidable risks.

Build Resilient Teams: A company is only as strong as its people. Investing in talent, mentoring, and fostering collaboration is essential for sustainable growth.

Learn Continuously: Industries evolve rapidly. Staying ahead requires curiosity, adaptability, and the humility to learn from both successes and failures.

Prioritise Impact Over Approval: True leadership is not about pleasing everyone; it is about creating lasting value and making decisions aligned with long-term goals.

Motivating the next generation

As a mentor and thought leader, I often speak to young professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs. My message is simple: don't let fear define your journey. Opportunities are abundant for those who act decisively, think strategically, and embrace criticism as a stepping stone rather than a barrier.

I also emphasise that happiness and fulfilment must be internally anchored. "You are a slave if your happiness depends on the mercy of others." Professional success is not measured solely by wealth or accolades, but by the ability to lead a life of autonomy, purpose, and integrity.

Innovation in healthcare and communication

In my healthcare ventures, innovation is not optional, it is essential. Patient expectations are evolving, technologies are advancing, and operational models must adapt accordingly. Similarly, in communications, the challenge is to craft narratives that resonate, influence, and endure. Both fields require strategic foresight, creativity, and relentless execution.

Through my work, I have learned that true impact comes from bridging the gap between vision and execution, whether it's opening a clinic in a new market or launching a campaign that meaningfully connects brands with audiences.

Looking forward: The journey continues

Follow his professional journey and latest updates on Instagram at @m.awais.niazi and connect with him on LinkedIn.

- Awais Niazi is the co-founder of Enfield Royal Clinic Dubai.