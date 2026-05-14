From sheep to camels: UAE residents can now order Eid sacrifice animals online

Residents can now order Eid Al Adha livestock sacrifices online through platforms like Noon and Careem, as digital Qurbani services gain popularity across the UAE

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 14 May 2026, 7:28 AM
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Residents in the UAE will be able to order livestock for Eid Al Adha sacrifices through delivery platforms this year, as Noon launches an online Qurbani service ahead of the festival.

The e-commerce company is collaborating with Zabehaty, an online butcher store, to deliver the Eid ritual livestock sacrifice. These consist of cows, camels, Kashmiri sheep, or Somali sheep, with prices starting at Dh1,050.

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Udhiyah, also known as Qurbani, is the traditional Muslim slaughter of livestock during Eid Al Adha. The ritual begins after the morning Eid prayers, in which usually a cow, sheep, or goat is sacrificed and its meat shared amongst neighbours, family, or to those in need.

Orders have to be made before May 23, or until the stock depletes. Noon said that capacity is strictly limited to “ensure the highest quality and logistical standards.”

Careem, another popular platform for food delivery, is also delivering slaughtered livestock to homes. On its website, animals like the local goat are advertised, which cost Dh1,775 for a 14-17kg goat. Other options include the Cashmere Goat for Dh1,670, the Najdi Sheep for Dh1,985 or a local cow for Dh10,200.

The UAE’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) set new Qurbani rates this year, with prices ranging from Dh350 to Dh800.

Eid Al Adha this year is expected to fall on May 27.

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