From Emirati roots to global horizons: Meethaq Manpower expands into KSA

Building on more than a decade of growth, the company continues to redefine outsourcing with innovation, integrity and a vision for international success

Meethaq Manpower, a leading Emirati-owned staffing and outsourcing company under the Al Ghandi Group, has announced the opening of its new branch in Saudi Arabia. The move marks a major milestone in the company’s growth journey as it expands its presence beyond the UAE to strengthen operations across the GCC, the wider Menaregion and Europe.

For more than 12 years, Meethaq has grown under the visionary leadership of Maryam Buti AlMheiri, its chief executive officer and a pioneer in business and innovation. As part of the esteemed Al Ghandi Group, the company has relied on its strong foundations to deliver reliable staffing and outsourcing solutions that enable businesses across industries to thrive.

At the core of this journey is a commitment to uphold Emirati values while consistently meeting international standards. Over the years, Meethaq has become a trusted partner for government entities as well as global corporates, investors and clients who seek quality and credibility.

“Our mission is to bridge the gap between talented professionals and businesses seeking excellence, ensuring a seamless and efficient employment experience for both employers and employees,” said Maryam.

“At Meethaq, we are committed to transforming the employment landscape by providing innovative, ethical and people-centric workforce solutions.”

The company’s latest chapter is a defining one with the official launch of Meethaq Manpower’s new branch in Saudi Arabia. This expansion strengthens its presence across the Gulf and beyond, positioning the organisation as a global player with growing influence in Europe.

Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation under Vision 2030 presents immense opportunities in the fields of manpower and outsourcing. Meethaq’s entry into this market demonstrates its foresight and its determination to align with the Kingdom’s bold agenda for diversification and growth.

“In today’s dynamic job market, businesses require agile staffing solutions while job seekers look for opportunities that truly match their aspirations,” she said. “At Meethaq, we aim to create a sustainable workforce ecosystem that fosters growth and mutual success.”

As a company that is one hundred per cent Emirati-owned, Meethaq Manpower represents more than commercial success. It symbolises national pride and ambition. Inspired by the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the company has actively contributed to Emiratisation, created opportunities for talent and showcased the strength of Emirati leadership on the international stage.

The expansion into Saudi Arabia is not only a business achievement but also a continuation of a legacy of responsibility, empowerment and sustainable development. Meethaq is determined to set new benchmarks in outsourcing and to reinforce the UAE’s reputation as a hub of innovation and enterprise.

She added: “Our approach is built on integrity and efficiency, and we take pride in offering tailored solutions that respond to the evolving needs of the region’s diverse industries.”

From Dubai to Riyadh and further into Europe, Meethaq is charting a path that opens doors for businesses to grow and for individuals to succeed. Its journey from a UAE start-up to an international manpower leader reflects more than a corporate achievement. It is a story of Emirati vision, resilience and determination creating lasting impact on the global stage, and a promise that the best chapters of Meethaq’s growth are still to come.