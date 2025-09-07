From beauty queen to power consultant: The rise of a Dubai entrepreneur

Dressed in a sand-hued pair of tailored trousers, a silk blouse, and a blazer effortlessly draped over her shoulders, Dr Haya Abdalla could easily be mistaken for a model en route to a Paris runway which, in fact, wouldn’t be far from the truth.

Dubai-based Dr Haya, better known as Aya Abdallah, wears many hats. She’s a licensed pharmacist, Miss Grand Egypt 2013 and a holder of more than five international beauty titles, a fashion entrepreneur, business consultant, and founder of the luxury e-commerce marketplace www.aatienda.com. And in each of these roles, her vision remains unwavering: empower others while constantly evolving herself.

“I always knew I wanted to run a business,” she says. “Even as a child, I imagined I’d own a pharmacy. But as I grew up, I realized I had many passions. I wanted to explore and try everything — modelling, marketing, sales, even working with TV channels — until I found my path.”

And what a journey it’s been.

Crowned Miss Grand Egypt in 2013 and representing her country at the inaugural Miss Grand International pageant, Haya used the spotlight not merely as a platform for fame, but as a way to learn. “Modelling and pageantry teach you strength. You’re constantly being judged - your face, your body, your presence. It’s not an easy world. You need to focus on improving yourself rather than reacting to criticism. Having a mentor helps. I didn’t have one. That made the journey even more difficult, but also gave me strength and purpose. I learnt from my mistakes. Many people come to me with issues, and I guide them - because I’ve been through them myself.”

Her move to Dubai in late 2016 was a turning point. While still completing her pharmaceutical studies, she dived into trading, working across sectors as diverse as modelling, events & pageantry and beauty & cosmetics. Post her studies, she worked in fashion & accessories, lifestyle products, pharma, construction, FMCG, and even automobiles. “I’ve worn many hats,” she says with a laugh. “But the common thread in all my roles has been curiosity and courage, and the passion to make whatever role I take on a success.”

Eventually, her interests led her to Italy, where she earned a Master’s degree in Fashion Management. That’s when the idea for her business, www.AATienda.com, began to take root. “I travelled quite a bit, visiting factories and meeting with suppliers face to face. After returning to the UAE, I began studying the market, meeting suppliers, and walking thousands of steps daily just to understand who’s doing what,” she recalls. “I didn’t want to rely on anyone’s opinion; I had to see and test it all for myself.”

AA TIENDA, which officially launched in 2022, is a curated marketplace that blends fashion, furniture, electronics, perfume, gold and diamond jewellery, and even marketing services — all under one digital roof. With over 22,000 products and global shipping capabilities, AA TIENDA also executes full-scale projects in furniture, LCD/LED screens, and electronics of all sizes. Positioned at the intersection of commerce and innovation, Haya has her eyes set on scaling, but sustainably.

“I wanted the products I deliver to be personal. Tailored. Not mass-market,” she says. “That’s why I built it boutique-style, but powerful in reach.”

This bespoke approach has made her one of the region’s most sought-after business consultants. In the last few months alone, she’s helped multiple aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women, launch their own ventures in fashion, real estate, and e-commerce. “One woman came to me stressed, completely unsure of what to do. I gave her a roadmap, held her hand through the process, and now she has her own real estate company,” Haya says. “That’s what I love the most - helping people succeed.”

Building a marketplace is particularly challenging, she says. Dealing with suppliers, customers, logistics, risks… can be exhausting. For Haya, entrepreneurship isn’t just about spreadsheets and supplier lists — it’s emotional. “If you’re not emotionally stable, you won’t last in business,” she says bluntly. “You have to be calm. Collected. The pressure is real.”

Her advice to aspiring founders:

First, stabilize your emotions and set your goals. Second, have your documents in order. Third, find a product that solves a real problem.

“During consultations, I listen to their entire situation — budget, family issues, mindset. Then I create a realistic plan. I follow up to ensure they feel confident and fully established,” says Haya, who has a skilled team assisting her in her projects.

She believes the Gulf region, particularly the UAE, offers immense potential, but only for those who do their research. “Each market is different, with different demands and different consumer behavior. You can’t just jump in blind.”

Even as she’s preparing to pursue a PhD in psychology, focusing on the intersection between psychology and e-commerce, Haya is exploring how human behavior shapes buying and branding decisions.

“Giving is part of who I am,” she says. “When I help someone, and they come back to tell me they succeeded because of my advice - that’s the greatest reward. It’s what drives me to keep doing what I do.”