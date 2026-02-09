From a small town in Kerala to the UAE’s creative industry

The UAE has emerged as a global destination for creative talent, offering individuals from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to scale their skills within a fast-growing digital economy. Among those contributing to this landscape is Habeeb, a Dubai-based content creator and videographer whose journey from a small local town in Kerala to working with leading organisations in the UAE reflects the region’s commitment to nurturing talent and innovation.

Habeeb’s interest in visual storytelling began with limited resources but strong determination. Growing up in Kerala, he developed his skills independently, experimenting with video production, editing, and storytelling techniques. What began as a personal passion gradually evolved into a professional discipline, shaped by consistency, self-learning, and an understanding of how visual content influences audience perception.

After relocating to the UAE, Habeeb found an environment that encouraged growth and rewarded creative effort. Dubai’s dynamic media and advertising ecosystem allowed him to adapt quickly to international standards and evolving digital platforms. As his work gained visibility, he began collaborating with prominent institutions and large-scale organisations, including Dubai Airports and ECA Abu Dhabi, where visual communication plays a key role in public engagement and brand representation.

Specialising in cinematic video, short-form digital content, and social-first storytelling, Habeeb has also worked extensively with influencers and content-driven brands. His ability to translate brand narratives into engaging, platform-native visuals has helped creators and businesses strengthen their online presence and connect more effectively with audiences across the region.

In parallel, Habeeb has made notable contributions to the UAE’s real estate sector through visual marketing. By producing high-quality property videos and digital campaigns, he has supported real estate companies in improving visibility, attracting international investors, and communicating value in an increasingly competitive and digital-first market. His work has played a role in helping real estate brands showcase developments in a way that aligns with modern consumer expectations.

“Visual content is often the first point of interaction between a brand and its audience,” Habeeb explains. “Strong storytelling helps build trust and clarity before any conversation begins.”

Habeeb’s professional journey reflects a broader trend within the UAE, where independent creatives contribute directly to economic growth, sector visibility, and global perception. By combining technical expertise with cultural awareness, he exemplifies the impact that skilled creative professionals can have across industries.

Looking ahead, Habeeb aims to continue expanding his work across large-scale campaigns while collaborating with both established institutions and emerging brands. From a small town in Kerala to becoming an active contributor to the UAE’s creative economy, his story highlights how talent, when supported by the right ecosystem, can evolve into meaningful and lasting industry impact.