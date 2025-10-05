Freedom of expression in India: Myths, realities, and the evolution of a vibrant media

In recent years, critics have increasingly painted a picture of India as a nation where freedom of speech is under siege. From international reports that rank India poorly on “press freedom” indices to social-media commentary that claims dissenting voices are being silenced, the narrative has gained currency in elite circles. Yet, when one looks beyond rhetoric and examines India’s vast, noisy, and diverse information landscape, the reality tells a very different story.

Far from being a country where speech is stifled, India today hosts one of the most plural, contested, and dynamic information ecosystems anywhere in the democratic world. Never before have Indians had access to such a wide range of news, commentary, and opinion, from strongly pro-government to fiercely critical and everything in between. The truth is that what is often described as “suppression” is in fact an outcome of a rapidly evolving media environment, one where old hierarchies are collapsing, new players are emerging, and accountability is being demanded of those who once enjoyed unchecked privilege.

The diversity of India’s media landscape

India’s media is not monolithic; it is a sprawling, multilingual mosaic. Hundreds of news channels, thousands of newspapers, and an ever-expanding digital media universe compete for attention every single day. The range of views on display is staggering. On the same television dial or smartphone screen, one can find debates that passionately defend the government’s economic and foreign-policy initiatives, and others that lambast them with equal energy.

Part of the confusion stems from nostalgia. Many of those who lament the “decline of press freedom” are veterans of a bygone era when a few newspapers and TV channels monopolised the national conversation. Their editorials defined public opinion, their biases shaped narratives, and their mistakes often went unchallenged.

That world no longer exists. The rise of digital media and citizen journalism has flattened hierarchies and forced transparency. Audiences now fact-check, question, and criticise the media itself, often in real time. Editors and reporters are no longer unassailable gatekeepers of truth; they are participants in an open marketplace of ideas. This transformation can be uncomfortable, but it is the essence of democratic renewal.

To call this churn “intimidation” or “suppression” is to misunderstand the nature of modern media. Change always produces friction. When legacy institutions lose influence and new, more populist forms of journalism gain ground, old elites tend to view it as decay. Yet what India is experiencing is not decline but diversification, a broadening of voices and perspectives that were once excluded.

Social media: The great democratiser

Perhaps the most powerful force driving this transformation is social media. In the last decade, platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube have become India’s true public squares. Millions of Indians, from journalists and comedians to students and farmers, now express themselves directly without relying on traditional editors or publishers.

A farmer in Punjab can post a video highlighting crop issues; an activist in Tamil Nadu can mobilise opinion on environmental concerns; a stand-up comic in Mumbai can reach millions through a short clip. The barriers to entry have collapsed. For every voice that claims to have been “silenced,” there are countless others that have been empowered for the first time.

Of course, this democratisation comes with noise, polarisation, and excess, but those are global symptoms, not uniquely Indian ones. The same countries that point fingers at India are grappling with their own crises of misinformation, cancel culture, and algorithmic bias.

Double standards and the global context

Much has been made of comedians or artists in India facing criticism or temporary backlash for their remarks. But to portray such episodes as proof of state repression is intellectually dishonest. In every democracy, satire and humor operate within cultural boundaries and public sensitivities. American, French, or British comedians have all faced boycotts, online outrage, or even legal trouble for crossing perceived lines.

The distinction in India is that these incidents are magnified through the lens of political bias. When a Western entertainer faces censure, it is framed as a “debate on decency”; when an Indian comedian does, it is labelled “intolerance.” This double standard reveals more about the biases of the global commentariat than about India’s democracy.

Moreover, criticism, even harsh criticism, is itself a form of free speech. When audiences reject a comedian’s joke or push back against an opinion, they are exercising the same right of expression that the performer claims. Freedom of speech does not guarantee freedom from consequences; it ensures the right to speak, not immunity from response.

A mature democracy, not a muffled one

India’s democracy has never been louder. Its television debates are chaotic, its newsrooms fiercely competitive, and its online spaces teeming with argument. Yes, there are challenges: sensationalism, fake news, and political bias afflict all sides. But these are not signs of authoritarian control; they are signs of a free democracy at work.

The real danger lies not in government censorship but in cynicism, the lazy assumption that disagreement equals oppression. Those who still insist that India’s freedoms are vanishing should step outside their echo chambers and listen to the cacophony of voices that fill its airwaves and timelines. They will hear what true freedom sounds like: loud, diverse, and defiantly alive.

India’s story is not one of silencing, but of expansion, of millions finding their voices in a changing, digitalised republic. The country’s media landscape today represents the fullest flowering of free expression since Independence. That some find the noise uncomfortable is natural; democracy has never been tidy. But to confuse discomfort with repression is to mistake evolution for erosion.

Freedom of expression in India is not dying, it is being reborn every day, in countless accents, languages, and screens across the nation.

The author is a writer at Milaybami.