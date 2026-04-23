Free retail spaces: UAE programme fast-tracks small business growth

Majid Al Futtaim’s new ‘Ma’an’ initiative has received around 7,800 registrations from UAE-based small and medium businesses for its first cohort, which will benefit from free pop-up space, brand visibility, and a fully funded support programme.

“Our ambition is to help UAE-based SMEs emerge stronger, more visible, and better positioned for long-term growth,” Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management CEO, Khalifa Bin Braik, told Khaleej Times in an interview.

“By enabling these businesses to strengthen customer relationships and expand their market presence within a powerful consumer platform, the programme can play a meaningful role in supporting the wider SME landscape.”

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Ma’an, meaning “together” in Arabic, is a fully funded, 360-degree support scheme for select SMEs in the country, in which they will be able to access pop-up retail space, product placement opportunities, and extensive marketing support across Majid Al Futtaim’s portfolio.

Braik said the programme would lower the barrier to entry by providing small businesses access to premium retail environments, including pop-up spaces at Mall of the Emirates and product placement opportunities with THAT Concept Store, VOX Cinemas and Carrefour.

While small businesses would typically spend years to build brand visibility, Ma’an will attempt to speed up the process within weeks by giving them exposure across the SHARE loyalty programme, mall digital screens, Majid Al Futtaim’s social media platforms, as well as media and influencer partnerships.

Ma’an is open to UAE-based businesses that have been operating for at least one year and show a strong brand concept. Braik said there currently isn’t a cap on the number of businesses selected, but the programme has received strong applicants daily. Applications for the first cohort have been closed.

“Ultimately, our goal is to provide a launchpad that not only expands customer reach bust also strengthens long-term brand presence,” he said.