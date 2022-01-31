Franklin Templeton launches ‘Hello progressSM’ brand campaign with iconic Burj Khalifa show

A new brand identity for the 75-year-old global investment firm showcasing its reimagined visual identity and new tagline.

Published: Mon 31 Jan 2022

Global investment firm, Franklin Templeton, has launched its ‘Hello Progress’ brand campaign which reintroduces the brand and embodies the firm’s relentless focus on innovation and the belief that every change creates an opportunity to better meet client needs.

“After years of bringing together world-class specialist investment managers, including our successful acquisition of Legg Mason, and harnessing technology and driving innovation, Franklin Templeton is a different business today,” said Jenny Johnson, president and CEO of Franklin Templeton.

The firm aims to reinforce its commitment to progress and innovation and build on its 75-year legacy of client-centric investing. Franklin Templeton’s presence in the Middle East goes back more than two decades.

Sandeep Singh, regional head, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa said: “As one of the world’s largest global asset managers with over $1.5 trillion in assets under management, the new Franklin Templeton combines 75 years of investment experience, a breadth of capabilities and strategies and a commitment to innovation.”

To unveil the regional version of the new brand campaign in the Middle East, a high impact, three-minute show illuminated the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world with the largest display surface globally. Hello progress is also appearing in leading print, online and social media platforms in the region, and on out of home screens in the Dubai International Financial Centre, over a period of three months.

Balaji Vaidyanathan, marketing director, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa said: “For us, progress means possibilities, it means opportunities. We don’t settle for how things have been done in the past. We push on towards the future by asking ourselves, could there be another way, could there be a better way? We have a new story to tell, and we know that what we offer clients today is more distinct than ever.”

The iconic Burj Khalifa show marks a new chapter in the firm’s visual identity, to represent the personality and philosophy of Franklin Templeton as a business and brand, maintaining its position as a global market leader.

