France unrest: Some UAE residents postpone Paris trips, others proceed cautiously

Some UAE residents have rescheduled or postponed their travel to France, especially Paris, due to the unrest in the European country over over soaring prices.

Travel agents in the UAE said travellers are more cautious and opting for more deayprotection aqnd flexible cancellation options when making bookings.

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France announced partial curfews in Paris and other cities on Monday and French prime minister Sebastien Lecornu did not rule out imposing a state of emergency after the interior minister said police had "lost control".

“The ongoing protests and transport strikes in France are beginning to influence travel decisions among UAE residents, particularly those planning to visit Paris. At Flyin, around 30 per cent of customers scheduled to travel to France in the coming week have opted to reschedule or postpone their trips, citing concerns over potential flight disruptions, transport strikes and the uncertainty surrounding the situation,” Paras Rishi, head of marketing at Flyin.com and Cleartrip.ae, told Khaleej Times.

“We have also observed a more cautious approach to travel, with a threefold increase in customers opting for delay protection and flexible cancellation options on France bookings, reflecting a growing emphasis on security and flexibility. Customers have also been reaching out to our support teams to better understand their options before making any further changes to their plans,” added Rishi.

Monitoring situation

Adil Tanrıverdi, CEO of Tripventura, said UAE residents are highly adaptable and experienced travellers.

“Instead of calling off their trips, most clients are seeking guidance on how to navigate Paris safely, such as avoiding specific areas during scheduled demonstrations and modifying evening transport plans in line with local curfews. Major carriers, including Emirates and Etihad Airways, continue to operate their flights as scheduled without disruption,” he said, adding that they have received a steady volume of inquiries from clients checking on flight statuses and daily safety advisories in Paris, but have not seen a wave of cancellations or postponements.

Tanrıverdi advised UAE travellers flying to France in the coming days is to stay informed through official travel advisories, stay in touch with their travel agent, and keep local transport arrangements flexible.

“We are monitoring the situation in France very closely and keeping in constant communication with our local partners on the ground,” Adil added.

Paras Rishi said they also continue to monitor the situation closely and assist travellers whose plans may be affected. “Our priority remains to provide clear, reliable information and timely assistance, ensuring customers can make informed decisions as the situation evolves,” he added.