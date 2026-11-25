The UAE property market is entering a new phase in which accessibility, technology and alternative ownership models are becoming increasingly important drivers of growth.

That shift was reflected in the response to Purple Friday Weekend, a three-day property sale event launched by Dubai proptech platform Invespy, which brought together developers, brokers and investors under one roof and generated more than Dh60 million in property sales. More than 300 brokers and investors attended the inaugural event, according to Imran Khan, founder and chief executive of Invespy.

While the sales figures highlight continued investor appetite for UAE real estate, Khan believes the broader takeaway is the growing demand for new ways of accessing the market.

“The response highlighted an appetite for platforms that make it easier for brokers, investors and end-users to access property opportunities and engage directly with developers,” he said.

The event, modelled on retail sale seasons, was designed to create a shared marketplace for developers rather than relying on individual promotional campaigns. Participating firms included DAMAC, AUM Development, Grovy Developers, Arista Properties, Sugee Developers, NIFCO and PRYPCO, offering a mix of residential, commercial and investment opportunities.

According to Khan, the Dh60 million worth of projects sold during the event demonstrates “the commercial potential of this collaborative approach”.

More importantly, he sees changing consumer preferences driving the next stage of the market’s evolution.

Among the strongest emerging trends is fractional ownership, which allows investors to enter the market with significantly lower capital commitments. Purple Friday featured fractional investment opportunities starting from Dh500, broadening participation beyond traditional property buyers.

“We expect fractional ownership to gain significant momentum,” Khan said. “It has the potential to make property investment accessible to a wider audience by lowering the capital required to participate.”

The trend comes as developers and technology companies search for ways to attract younger investors and first-time buyers who may be priced out of conventional property purchases.

Khan believes tokenised real estate could further expand access in the years ahead.

“Tokenised real estate structures could further develop this space, creating new ways for people to access property investments, subject to the relevant regulatory frameworks,” he said. “We believe these models will be an important part of the wider conversation around the future of property ownership.”

Technology is also playing a bigger role across the property transaction process. Invespy, which describes itself as an AI-powered property distribution platform, is betting that digital tools will increasingly influence how buyers discover and evaluate opportunities.

“AI-led property discovery and more connected digital experiences will continue to shape how buyers and brokers find, assess and engage with and transact opportunities,” Khan said.

The success of the first Purple Friday event has already prompted a follow-up edition, scheduled for November 27-29. For Khan, that demand reflects a wider market trend: investors increasingly want flexible entry points, digital access and direct engagement with developers as the UAE’s real estate sector continues to mature.