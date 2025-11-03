For small states, air links can be the first step in welcoming international investment

In the early 1980s, the Maldives was one of the world’s twenty poorest countries. Its economy was fragile and its global visibility almost non-existent. Fast forward to today, and the transformation is striking. The population has nearly tripled, and per capita income has risen to over $18,000. Health outcomes, access to education, and life expectancy have all improved dramatically.

This success story is the result of many moving parts. But one factor often overlooked is the role of air connectivity. In 1987, Emirates launched biweekly flights to Malé, a decision that might have seemed ambitious at the time. The Maldives was not yet a luxury destination, nor was it a major player in global tourism. Yet Emirates saw potential.

Today, the airline operates multiple daily flights to Malé, connecting the archipelago to the world and supporting a tourism sector that contributes nearly a third of the national GDP.

Airlines alone may not build economies, but they are a critical enabler. For small states, air links are often the first step in galvanising growth. They bring visitors, of course, but they also bring investment and opportunity, particularly to sectors that underpin economic growth beyond tourism, such as the green and blue economies, where connectivity is vital for attracting capital and talent to fuel innovation. Airlines also reduce operational friction for international businesses, making ventures in high-value sectors like luxury tourism, renewable energy, and specialised agriculture more viable and attractive by ensuring that key personnel and clients can travel to and from global hubs with ease. They allow students to study abroad and entrepreneurs to reach new markets. They encourage people to look outward, to see themselves not just as islanders, but as global participants.

Antigua and Barbuda understands this well. As a small island nation, we are acutely aware of the challenges that come with geographic isolation. That’s why we’ve made air connectivity a priority in some of our most recent discussions with leaders in the Gulf. In past months, we’ve signed a bilateral air services agreement with Qatar, opening the door to direct flights and deeper economic ties. We’ve also signed visa waiver agreements with several African nations as part of a broader effort to attract visitors and investment, as well as build new partnerships across continents. We’re especially optimistic about recent discussions with Emirates on potential air routes to Antigua and Barbuda, which would pave the way for deeper connectivity and economic opportunity.

These agreements are strategic tools for economic development. Our bilateral air service agreement with Qatar and the ongoing discussions with Emirates are designed to establish Antigua and Barbuda as a central hub, creating direct air bridges between the Caribbean and the growing economies of the Middle East and Africa. Simultaneously, our visa-waiver agreements with nations like Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria are crucial to incentivising travel and fostering the people-to-people connections that underpin long-term business and investment relationships. This multi-pronged strategy, securing flight routes and removing visa barriers, is how we build a robust network for tourism, commerce, and cultural exchange. To support this, we are making crucial investments in infrastructure and expanding our airport capacity to ensure that when airlines do take a chance on us, we are ready to receive them with a clear plan for mutual benefit.

What makes partnerships with airlines particularly valuable is that they don’t end when the wheels touch down. They often spark broader conversations about infrastructure, logistics, and national development. Emirates’ recent codeshare agreement with Air Seychelles is a case in point. By linking its global network to domestic routes within Seychelles, Emirates has helped improve internal connectivity, making it easier for tourists to explore beyond the capital and for locals to access services across the islands.

These kinds of arrangements go beyond tourism. They support regional integration and encourage further investment in transport infrastructure, both of which allow small states to build resilience. They also send a signal to the international community: this is a country worth connecting to.

Of course, as small states work to expand their air networks, we remain mindful of the environmental challenges that come with progress. Island nations are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, including rising sea levels and more frequent extreme weather events. For us, and for many others in similar circumstances, finding the right balance between growth and environmental responsibility is an ongoing and important consideration.

That’s why it matters who we partner with. Emirates and the UAE government have set a national target to produce 700 million litres of sustainable aviation fuel annually by 2030. It is investing in cleaner technologies and working with global stakeholders to reduce the carbon footprint of air travel. For small states, these efforts are not abstract, but very real examples of progress. We need partners who understand our vulnerabilities and share our commitment to sustainable development.

Airlines have the power to transform economies, but they also have a responsibility to do so thoughtfully. When they take a chance on a small nation, they help unlock potential. When they invest in sustainability, they help protect that potential for future generations.

Antigua and Barbuda is working to be part of that story, and we see air connectivity as a vital part of our national development. While we’ve made encouraging progress, there is still much more to achieve. With the right partnerships, we’re well-positioned to welcome new visitors and establish lasting connections with the Gulf and beyond.

(The writer is Ambassador-designate of Antigua and Barbuda to Qatar and Deputy Head of Mission of Antigua and Barbuda in the UAE)