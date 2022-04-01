For first time, two Indians enter world’s top 10 super-rich list

The mega business event has managed to attract multiple MoUs as part of the MoU signing ceremony
For the first time, two Indian billionaires, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, have entered the world’s ten top super-rich people list as their net worth crossed $100 billion.
Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, and Adani, founder and chairman of Adani Group, saw their net worth soaring to $101.8 billion and $101.4 billion respectively to rank ninth and 10th in the world’s super-rich list.
As per the updated list of top 10 billionaires in the world, seven are from the United States whereas, one is from France, and two are from India.
However, according to Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires List, the net worth of Adani stands at $101.8 billion, whereas Ambani’s net worth is at $100.5 billion as of April 1.
In 2021, Adani emerged as the world’s biggest gainer. It seems that the trend will continue in the current year too. With a net worth of $291.2 billion, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla continues to be the richest person in the world. His wealth increased enormously in 2021.
In 2022, Adani managed to add $21.1 billion year-to-date (YTD) while Ambani made $8.24 billion in the same time period. Ambani and Adani are also the two richest individuals in Asia.
In 2021, according to the 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List released last month, Adani became richer by $49 billion, higher than the total addition of wealth of Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault,
This year so far, as per the Bloomberg index, the world’s richest person, Musk, who has a net worth of $271 billion, made $1.14 billion. Jeff Bezos, who trails Musk on the list, lost $4.30 billion this year so far. Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft lost $4.48 billion.
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has a net worth of $128 billion and managed to make $18.7 billion in the first three months of the current calendar year.
Some other Indians on this list include Azim Premji, who with a net worth of $34.4 billion takes up the 36th spot, Shiv Nadar in the 46th spot with a net worth of $28.9 billion, Radhakishan Damani with a net worth of $20.7 billion, Lakshmi Mittal with a net worth of $20.2 billion. — issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com
