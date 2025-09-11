Football legend Marco van Basten buys residence on Al Marjan Island

Dutch football icon Marco van Basten has become the latest sporting legend to acquire a residence at Manta Bay, Major Developments’ signature project on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

Widely admired for his finesse on the field and a legacy spanning clubs like AC Milan and the Netherlands national team, Van Basten now adds premium real estate to his winning playbook, with a strategic investment in one of the region’s most sought-after developments, located just minutes from the upcoming Wynn Resort, the world’s largest of its kind.

Van Basten’s decision follows fellow football greats Francesco Totti and Frank Rijkaard, both of whom have recently made their mark on Manta Bay’s ownership roster.

According to real estate consultancy CBRE, Al Marjan saw a 71 per cent year-on-year jump in apartments. Ras Al Khaimah real estate transactions hit Dh15.08 billion in 2024, up from Dh6.94 billion in 2023, a 118 per cent increase

Global celebrities are increasingly calling the UAE their home, attracted by its rising status as a safe haven and lifestyle options. Hollywood stars like Tom Cruise and Lindsay Lohan are among the top names who have bought property in Dubai, along with tennis great Roger Federer and football icon Cristiano Ronaldo. Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan have also bought properties in Dubai.

Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developments, said: “Welcoming a legend like Marco van Basten is both a privilege and a reflection of the world-class stature Manta Bay has achieved. It’s an honour to have his trust.”