Flying from India to UAE this week? Airports, airlines warn of longer security checks

More Indian airports and airlines issued advisories on Wednesday, asking passengers travelling on domestic and international flights to arrive early due to heightened security checks for the Independence Day celebrations.

“Security measures at Delhi Airport have been strengthened. Screening might take longer, so please plan your journey and arrive early to avoid last-minute stress,” Delhi Airport said in a post on its social media.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, has also advised passengers to plan their journey keeping in mind stepped up security checks.

“In view of the heightened security measures and mandatory checks being implemented at Mumbai airport from August 10 to 20, 2026, on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations, passengers are advised to arrive early and plan their journey accordingly,” it said in a social media post.

India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the national celebrations.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala said “additional mandatory checks will be conducted across the airport” due to enhanced security measures.

“Passengers are advised to arrive early, keep their travel documents readily accessible and allow additional time for security procedures,” it said.

As reported by Khaleej Times, two Indian airlines, Air India and SpiceJet, issued advisories to passengers on Tuesday, asking them to arrive early.

On Wednesday, low-cost carrier IndiGo also warned about longer processing times at airports due to enhanced security checks.

“Due to enhanced security checks at airports, customers may experience longer processing times at various checkpoints. Arrive early. Factor in additional time for traffic, parking, check-in queues and secondary ladder point check. Keep documents ready. Have your ID, boarding pass and other travel documents ready when approaching security,” it said in a statement.

It asked travellers to travel smart by following baggage guidelines to help speed up security screening and stay updated by checking flight status and the latest travel information.