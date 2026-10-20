Flying cars in UAE in 2027? Aridge nears final certification as testing plans take shape

Aridge is targeting consumer deliveries of its flying car in late 2027, as the company moves closer to completing certification in China and prepares to begin testing in the UAE.

Speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the Dubai Business Forum in Shenzhen, China, Michael Du, Chief Financial Officer of Aridge, said that the aircraft has completed authority test flights in China and is awaiting its final type certificate.

Last month, the flying car company signed with Ras Al Khaimah to set up a regulatory sandbox, which would allow the aircraft to be vigorously tested before rolling out for the general public.

Test operations as early as 2027

The company expects to begin test operations in the UAE as early as the beginning of 2027, subject to finalising details of its regulatory sandbox in Ras Al Khaimah and arrangements for bringing the aircraft into the country.

“The core is really about not only the product, but actually the operational environment,” Du said, explaining that authorities would need time to establish rules for operating the new aircraft.

The programme is expected to be carried out gradually over the next six to 12 months, giving local authorities an opportunity to develop operating procedures and adapt existing regulations to advanced air mobility.

Expanding to other emirates

Ras Al Khaimah offers a suitable starting point because it has less densely populated areas than Dubai, Du said. The company ultimately hopes to expand across the UAE, with plans also involving demonstration routes connecting emirates, including Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

Du said consumer deliveries could begin in late 2027 under an ideal scenario, although the timeline could slip into early 2028 depending on how quickly the regulatory framework and operating environment develop.

“The sandbox is actually a solid path leading up to the final delivery of the commercial product,” he said.

How does it work?

Aridge’s Land Aircraft Carrier is made up of two parts: the aircraft and the vehicle it sits in. The system is designed to allow users to drive to a destination, park and then take off in the aircraft for shorter flights. The company markets it as a modular flying car system designed for personal and recreational use.

The aircraft module, known as the X3-F, has already reached the TIA stage in China's certification process, Du said. The company has also completed the authority's test flights, although the final type certificate is still pending.

Aridge targets up to 1,000 annual deliveries

Aridge had received more than 300 early-stage orders by last year, according to Du. He said the company believes annual deliveries could eventually reach several hundred units and potentially approach 1,000, although it has not yet actively marketed the product in the UAE for sales.

Du said the Land Aircraft Carrier could reach the market sooner than the company's larger electric aircraft, which are designed for longer journeys between cities.

A separate aircraft, the A868, is designed to carry up to six people, including a pilot, with a claimed range of 500km and a top speed of 360km per hour. Du said it could serve routes such as Dubai to Abu Dhabi, in a segment that overlaps with other companies developing electric air taxis.

Unlike those larger aircraft, the Land Aircraft Carrier is intended for shorter recreational flights and could help authorities build experience in regulating and operating advanced air mobility services before introducing more complex aircraft.