Flydubai says flights to Nepal operating as scheduled after flash floods

Flydubai on Thursday confirmed that its flights are operating as scheduled to Kathmandu, Nepal, as thousands of people are missing in the South Asian country after flash floods.

“Flydubai flights to Nepal are operating as scheduled,” the airline’s spokesperson said on Thursday.

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In June, the Dubai-based carrier announced the launch of a new daily service to Pokhara International Airport (PHH), marking its second destination in Nepal after Kathmandu. The direct flights will commence on September 23, 2026, operating from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB).

“Nepal has remained an exceptionally important market for flydubai since we first launched operations to Kathmandu in 2009, and introducing direct flights to Pokhara underscores our ongoing commitment to supporting free flows of trade and tourism between the UAE and Nepal,” Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said at the launch of the Pokhara flight.

Satellite images showed massive damage to the Nepalese villages and towns, disrupting trade and tourism sectors in the country.

According to media reports, nearly 1,500 people including almost 800 foreigners are missing across Nepal and China's Tibet, authorities said on Thursday.

More than 5,000 army and police rescue personnel joined the rescue effort that retrieved 125 people on Thursday, including 20 foreigners.

The UAE is currently home to thousands of Nepalese citizens, working in various walks of life.