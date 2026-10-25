Flydubai says Boeing 737-10 remains an option after US certification

Flydubai has welcomed the US Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) certification of the Boeing 737-10 and said the aircraft “remains an option for consideration” in its long-term fleet development strategy.

Boeing’s 737-10, the largest MAX variant, finally won FAA certification last week, after years of delays since its 2017 launch.

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“We welcome the Federal Aviation Administration's certification of the Boeing 737-10 aircraft, which remains an option for consideration as part of our long-term fleet development strategy. We continuously evaluate opportunities to diversify our fleet to support our future network development plans and operational requirements,” a flydubai spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

In July 2024, flydubai said its expansion plans had been significantly impacted by Boeing’s delays in its aircraft delivery schedule.

In November 2025, the Dubai-based carrier signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Boeing for 75 firm 737 MAX aircraft, valued at $13 billion, and options for 75 more aircraft.

The airline currently operates a single fleet type of 98 Boeing 737 aircraft, which includes 25 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 69 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 04 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, according to information available on its website.

The 737-10 typically seats 185 to 210 passengers and has a range of up to 3,100 nautical miles (5,740 km). Boeing says it offers the lowest seat cost in its category and a 20 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions and fuel use. It also says the jet has more range than its competitors without auxiliary fuel tanks.

According to Boeing, airlines have ordered 7,350 737 MAX airplanes to date. Boeing delivered nearly 2,500 as of September 2026.

“After extensive safety reviews – including thousands of hours of test flights – the team at the FAA is ready to approve this critical aircraft for sale,” said Sean Duffy, Secretary, Department of Transportation in the US.

“We will announce any updates through our official channels once confirmed,” flydubai’s spokesperson said.