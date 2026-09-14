Flydubai network exceeds 125 destinations as airline restores 85% of operations

Flydubai on Monday said it has restored operations to 85 per cent of its network, taking its total reach past 125 destinations in 56 countries, the carrier said on Sunday.

The airline said it has reached an average of 2,200 flights a week.

Over the past few months, flydubai has resumed or launched services to several key markets, including Aleppo, Benghazi and Bangkok. Demand for Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) in Bangkok has been strong enough for the airline to increase frequency from one to three non-stop daily flights.

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Flydubai’s network of more than 125 destinations spans Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and Southeast Europe, the GCC and Middle East, South Asia and Southeast Asia. Almost 100 of these were underserved markets with little or no prior direct connectivity to Dubai and the UAE.

The carrier will expand further on September 23 with the launch of flights to Pokhara – its second destination in Nepal after Kathmandu.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai, said the past few months had demonstrated the strength and agility of the airline’s business model and its confidence in Dubai's resilience.

He said the carrier had stayed focused on restoring its network safely and efficiently while adding capacity and opening new markets, crediting close coordination across Dubai’s aviation and tourism ecosystem and the direction of UAE leadership.

Al Ghaith added that customer confidence was reflected in the strong performance of recently launched routes and in demand seen over the summer, and that the airline remained well placed to fully restore its network in the coming months.

Summer demand, winter outlook

Flydubai said it was seeing encouraging forward demand following the summer travel season, with momentum expected to continue into winter as customers travel to Dubai and across its network for both leisure and to visit friends and relatives.

This summer, the airline operated to 11 seasonal destinations, giving customers direct access to popular leisure spots across the Mediterranean and beyond. Bodrum, Corfu, Mykonos, Santorini and Tivat remained particularly popular with UAE-based travellers as well as passengers connecting through Dubai.

Customers also continue to benefit from the combined Emirates and flydubai network, which spans more than 214 unique destinations in over 100 countries and generates more than 4,600 connection opportunities through Dubai.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said the airline was pleased with positive travel demand over the summer, particularly on its seasonal routes, and that it continued to add capacity to year-round services including Almaty, Bishkek and Tashkent.

He said Thailand remained a popular destination for both leisure and business travel, and that the launch of a triple-daily Bangkok service in November reflected growing momentum across the network.

Obaidalla said the airline was currently operating an average of 2,200 weekly flights and aimed to increase frequency as it received more aircraft, with its focus remaining on further network development and supporting the full recovery of operations at Dubai International (DXB) to pre-disruption levels.