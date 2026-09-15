Flydubai fleet to exceed 100 aircraft by year-end with 11 new additions

Flydubai will add 11 new aircraft to its portfolio by the end of the year, which will expand its fleet to more than 100 aircraft.

The Dubai-based airline will also launch a new cabin retrofit programme, where it will replace older aircraft and introduce a new, modern look.

As part of its growth strategy, Flydubai will add seven Boeing 737-9 MAX and four Boeing 737-8 MAX, it announced on Tuesday. The Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft features 16 Business Class seats and 156 Economy Class seats, compared with 10 Business Class seats on some Boeing 737-8 MAX aircrafts.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The airline said that this added premium capacity will allow the airline to meet strong demand for business class on key international routes, capture more high-yield traffic and deploy capacity more efficiently across existing flight frequencies.

Flydubai’s retrofit programme

Starting in September and running for the next 12 months, a total of 21 aircraft currently fitted with recliner Business Class seats will be retrofitted with the airline’s signature lie-flat seats, offering passengers greater comfort throughout their flight.

It will also see existing overhead bins replaced with Boeing’s larger “Space Bins", which expand cabin baggage capacity and ensure a smoother boarding experience for passengers. The upgraded bins can accommodate up to six standard-sized bags, compared with four in a standard overhead bin.

The new programme builds on Flydubai's previous multimillion-dollar retrofit investment, which delivered a full cabin refresh across the airline’s Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 fleet, including the introduction of lie-flat Business Class seats, new Economy Class seats and inflight entertainment.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of Flydubai, said that these deliveries are central to the company’s long-term fleet strategy. He added that Flydubai will continue to invest in enhancing its fleet.