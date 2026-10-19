Flydubai extends Saudi flight cancellations to October 24

Flydubai has extended its flight cancellations to several destinations in Saudi Arabia, including Abha, Dammam and Riyadh, up to and including October 24.

“Due to the ongoing situation, we expect some disruption to our scheduled operations to Saudi Arabia. Flights to a number of destinations in the Kingdom, including Abha, Dammam and Riyadh, have been cancelled up to and including October 24,” a flydubai spokesperson said.

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“We continue to monitor the situation closely and will update our customers through our official channels regarding any amendments to our flight schedules,” the spokesperson added.

Customers are advised to check their flight status regularly and ensure their contact details are up to date to receive the latest updates.

The latest announcement is the newest in a series of extensions. In its previous update, flydubai said flights to several Saudi destinations, including Abha, Dammam and Riyadh, had been cancelled up to and including October 19.

On October 9, the airline said flights to Riyadh and Yanbu were cancelled up to October 10, while services to Abha were cancelled up to October 11. It subsequently suspended flights to Riyadh until October 14. Abha and Dammam were later added to the cancellations up to and including October 14.

On Sunday, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways also announced the cancellation of flights to Saudi cities until October 24 due to the regional situation.

Flights across Saudi Arabia have been severely disrupted by a series of Houthi attacks on airports, forcing airlines to cancel services, suspend operations and warn passengers of further changes.