Dubai-based airline flydubai has cancelled all flights to Riyadh up to and including December 10, while services to Abha will remain cancelled up to and including December 31.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, a flydubai spokesperson said it would “continue to monitor the situation closely” and update customers through its official channels on any changes to its schedule.

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Customers are advised to check their flight status regularly and make sure their contact details are up to date so they receive the latest updates.

The Houthis have launched attacks on Saudi Arabia for months. In October, attacks on Abha airport killed three people and wounded 28. The strikes also hit Riyadh’s airport, forcing airlines such as flydubai and Etihad to cancel flights. Washington ordered non-emergency US government staff to leave Saudi Arabia, while Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan prepared to meet Iran's leaders in Tehran.

The flydubai announcement is the latest in a series of extensions since the disruption began in October.

Flydubai earlier cancelled flights to Riyadh and Yanbu until October 10, with Abha services halted until October 11. By October 12, cancellations to Abha, Dammam and Riyadh had been extended to October 14. The airline then rolled the dates forward repeatedly, to October 24 and then October 29, followed by November 5. More recently, Riyadh and Abha services were suspended until November 16.

The airline has been gradually restoring services elsewhere in the Kingdom. Jeddah and other routes have reopened for booking. Flydubai had earlier said it was still operating flights to destinations including Jeddah, Taif, Tabuk, Madinah, Al-Qassim and Ha'il.