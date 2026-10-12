Flydubai, Etihad extend Saudi flight cancellations amid Houthi attacks

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UAE carriers Etihad Airways and flydubai on Monday extended flight cancellations amid Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia’s airports.

A flydubai spokesperson said flights to Abha, Dammam and Riyadh had been cancelled up to and including October 14.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and we will update our customers through our official channels regarding any amendments to our flight schedules,” the spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

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“Customers whose travel plans were affected by the cancellations can visit the Manage Your Booking section on flydubai.com to view their refund or rebooking options. Customers who have booked through a travel agent are advised to contact them directly,” the airline said.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways also extended flight cancellations between Abu Dhabi and three major Saudi cities — Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh — for October 12 and 13 due to regional disruption.

On October 12, Etihad cancelled four flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam, four between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah, and four between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

The affected Dammam services were EY575 and EY573 from Abu Dhabi, along with return flights EY576 and EY574. Flights EY601 and EY603 from Abu Dhabi to Jeddah, along with their return services EY602 and EY604, were also cancelled.

Services between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh affected on Monday included EY559 and EY555, along with return flights EY560 and EY556.

On October 13, the airline cancelled flights EY575 and EY576 between Abu Dhabi and Dammam. Services EY603 from Abu Dhabi to Jeddah and EY602 and EY604 from Jeddah to Abu Dhabi were also cancelled.

Flights EY551 from Abu Dhabi to Riyadh and EY552 from Riyadh to Abu Dhabi were among the services cancelled on Tuesday.

The airline said the situation remained dynamic and further changes to its flight schedule were possible.

Flights across Saudi Arabia have been severely disrupted following a series of Houthi attacks on airports, forcing airlines to cancel services, suspend operations and warn passengers of further changes.

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport has been among the airports hardest hit, with repeated attacks prompting operational suspensions and widespread cancellations. The attacks have also affected airports in Jeddah, Dammam and other parts of the kingdom. The Houthis have claimed responsibility for several strikes.

The disruption has affected connections to major regional and international destinations, leaving passengers facing delays, missed connections and uncertainty over their travel plans. Several international airlines have suspended or adjusted flights to Riyadh as security concerns persist.

Travellers have been advised to check their flight status directly with airlines before heading to airports. Further cancellations and schedule changes remain possible as carriers assess security conditions and await updates from aviation authorities.