Flydubai celebrates Argentina World Cup victory with two special liveries

The Dubai-based carrier reveals a newly-designed livery on two of its Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft as part of its regional partnership with the Argentine Football Association

The new livery features the iconic World Cup trophy and the Argentina national flag over the winning team including Julian Alvarez, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi, Nicolas Otamendi and Paulo Dybala. — Supplied photos

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 2:03 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 2:04 PM

Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has unveiled a special livery on two of its Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to celebrate the Argentina national football team’s victory in the final of the World Cup 2022.

As the regional partner for the Argentine Football Association (AFA), flydubai carried the champions from Abu Dhabi to Doha after they concluded their training on November 18, marking the start of their race to the cup.

The “Campeón” decal and the three-starred AFA logo are added to the celebratory liveries.

Since the launch of special Match Day Shuttle flights on November 21, flydubai has carried more than 170,000 football fans from across the globe to Doha to take part in the biggest event in the world.

The aircraft A6-FKA and A6-FKB will operate on select flights on the last day of the Match Day Shuttle service between Dubai World Central (DWC) and Doha International Airport (DIA).

“What a fantastic fun-filled month of football it has been. The operation of up to 30 daily Match Day Shuttle flights between Dubai and Doha has been an unprecedented milestone in the region. This was possible thanks to the support and collaboration of all involved including Dubai Airports, dnata, Dubai Police, Dubai Immigration, the authorities and our partner Qatar Airways," Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive officer at flydubai, said.

"To be able to partner with the winning team was a momentous achievement in flydubai’s history. Congratulations to our partner, the Argentina national football team, and well done to all the teams who participated in this year’s tournament that will surely go down in history as one of the most memorable editions of the World Cup to date,” he said.

