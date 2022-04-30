Flydubai adds Izmir to its growing network in Turkey

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 12:16 AM Last updated: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 12:19 AM

Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, announced today the launch of flights to Izmir in Turkey starting from June 26 with a three-times weekly service. Flights to Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport (ADB) will operate from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB) on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

With the start of flights to Izmir, flydubai’s network in Turkey will grow to four points including Ankara (ESB), Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport (SAW) and Istanbul Airport (IST). flydubai will also operate summer seasonal routes to Bodrum (BJV) and Trabzon (TZX) frpm 23 June to offer passengers more options to travel this summer.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “we are pleased to see our network in Turkey further grow with the start of flights to Izmir. During the busy summer period, we will operate 24 flights a week to Turkey, providing passengers with more opportunities to experience different cities in the country whether they are travelling for a city break or beach holiday. The new direct flights will help stimulate trade links between Dubai and one of the busiest cities in Turkey.”

Izmir is the third largest city in Turkey located on the Aegean coast. It is known for its archaeological sites, rich heritage and its pleasant coastal climate. Its central location provides access to the most mesmerising coastal villages and beautiful beaches, ideal for a day trip to unwind and get away from the city’s urban atmosphere. ​

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice-President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “we are committed to making travel more accessible and providing more choice for our passengers. We are confident that Izmir will be a popular choice for passengers from the UAE and GCC. We look forward to welcoming our passengers on board and we hope they enjoy the flydubai experience whether they are travelling in Business Class or Economy Class.”

Flight details

Flights from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport (ADB) will operate three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Emirates will codeshare on this route offering passengers more options for connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub. Return Business Class fares from DXB to ADB start from Dh8,900 and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh1,900.

— business@khaleejtimes.com