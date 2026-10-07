First Sharjah graphene production plant to increase capacity to 10 tonnes

Sharjah will soon begin producing graphene through Dana Gas’ LOOP 20 unit at Sharjah Graphene Park, the natural gas processing company said. Developed by Dana Gas and Levidian, a British advanced materials company, the Park was completed in just four months, after both parties made plans to develop it in May.

Graphene, a one-atom variety of carbon, is used in plenty of materials, from battery and electronics to composite materials, due to its flexible and light nature.

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The park, once it completes all phases, is expected to increase graphene production capacity to more than 10 tonnes per year before the end of 2026 and take total capital investment to approximately $2.5 million.

Dana Gas, one of the largest regional private sector natural gas companies in the region, announced that the unit is currently fully operational, with annual production capacity of more than one tonne of high-quality graphene.

Less than $1 million was invested for the initial LOOP 20 phase of the project, intended to establish commercial production in Sharjah and support the development of regional demand. The additional phases, LOOP 60 and LOOP 100 units, are currently under construction in the UK.

Expansion plans to increase production sales to $50 million

The company also said that there is a possibility for further expansion, with total investment potentially reaching approximately $50 million as production scales. “Any further capital deployment would be undertaken on a disciplined basis, supported by long-term customer offtake commitments and appropriate investment return thresholds,” it said in a press release.

Several large-scale prospective local customers are currently undertaking product trials using Levidian graphene, Dana Gas said. Levidian uses microwave plasma to crack methane, which produce hydrogen and solid carbon in the form of high-quality graphene.

“With production underway, further capacity under construction and encouraging engagement from prospective customers, we now have a platform to scale the opportunity in line with commercial demand,” Richard Hall, CEO of Dana Gas, said.” We believe this disciplined approach has the potential to create long-term value for Dana Gas and its shareholders.”

Alex Holden, CEO of Levidian, added that their focus is now on supporting the development of graphene applications and long-term customer relationships across the UAE and wider GCC.