First phase of Dubai’s ultra-fast EV charging hub inaugurated

The first phase of a major charging point for electric taxis was inaugurated on Thursday, capable of charging 24 vehicles simultaneously in approximately 35 minutes.

Inaugurated by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Dubai Taxi Company (DTC), each charging station features a next-generation ultrafast charge point of 360 KW

The station is located at DTC’s headquarters in Muhaisnah 4, and forms part of an agreement signed by both entities to deploy more than 200 ultrafast EV charge points for DTC's electric taxis fleet.

In April of this year, the taxi company partnered with Electric Vehicle Services (EVS) to maintain its fleet of around 440 electric vehicles, including taxis and limousines.

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DTC expanded its taxi, limousine, and delivery bike fleet in 2025, which contributed to a strong financial performance. The company saw its net profits increase by 7 per cent to Dh356.1 million in 2025, up from Dh331.3 million the year prior.

DEWA CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said that the authority will continue to develop an advanced electric vehicle charging infrastructure for a more reliable charging experience, to reduce carbon emissions, and improve air quality.

“This partnership aligns with our efforts to support the transition to environmentally friendly transportation and enhance integration between the energy and sustainable transport sectors,” he said. “We appreciate Dubai Taxi’s commitment to expanding its fleet of electric vehicles, which contributes to reducing the transportation sector’s carbon footprint.”

“This new ultrafast charging hub is the first phase of a larger network of 200+ EV charging stations dedicated entirely to DTC's fleet,” the CEO of DTC, Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, said. “Dubai's ambition to lead the future of sustainable mobility continues to drive innovation across the sector, and this collaboration with DEWA marks an important step in Dubai Taxi Company's journey. Together, we are accelerating the electrification of our fleet while building the infrastructure needed to support this vision.”