First phase of Dubai’s ultra-fast EV charging hub inaugurated

Inaugurated by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and Dubai Taxi Company, each charging station features a next-generation ultrafast charge point of 360 KW

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 9 Jul 2026, 12:23 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The first phase of a major charging point for electric taxis was inaugurated on Thursday, capable of charging 24 vehicles simultaneously in approximately 35 minutes.  

Inaugurated by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Dubai Taxi Company (DTC), each charging station features a next-generation ultrafast charge point of 360 KW

Recommended For You

Trump says interim accord with Iran to end war is 'over'

Trump says interim accord with Iran to end war is 'over'

Trump says 'will hit Iran tonight', calls them 'bully of Middle East'

Trump says 'will hit Iran tonight', calls them 'bully of Middle East'

US forces launch new strikes on Iran to curb threat to Hormuz: US military

US forces launch new strikes on Iran to curb threat to Hormuz: US military

Iranian state media say 8 army members killed in US attacks

Iranian state media say 8 army members killed in US attacks

Iran Guards say hit 85 military sites in Bahrain, Kuwait after US strikes in Hormuz

Iran Guards say hit 85 military sites in Bahrain, Kuwait after US strikes in Hormuz

 

The station is located at DTC’s headquarters in Muhaisnah 4, and forms part of an agreement signed by both entities to deploy more than 200 ultrafast EV charge points for DTC's electric taxis fleet.

In April of this year, the taxi company partnered with Electric Vehicle Services (EVS) to maintain its fleet of around 440 electric vehicles, including taxis and limousines.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

DTC expanded its taxi, limousine, and delivery bike fleet in 2025, which contributed to a strong financial performance. The company saw its net profits increase by 7 per cent to Dh356.1 million in 2025, up from Dh331.3 million the year prior.

DEWA CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said that the authority will continue to develop an advanced electric vehicle charging infrastructure for a more reliable charging experience, to reduce carbon emissions, and improve air quality.

“This partnership aligns with our efforts to support the transition to environmentally friendly transportation and enhance integration between the energy and sustainable transport sectors,” he said. “We appreciate Dubai Taxi’s commitment to expanding its fleet of electric vehicles, which contributes to reducing the transportation sector’s carbon footprint.”

“This new ultrafast charging hub is the first phase of a larger network of 200+ EV charging stations dedicated entirely to DTC's fleet,” the CEO of DTC, Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, said. “Dubai's ambition to lead the future of sustainable mobility continues to drive innovation across the sector, and this collaboration with DEWA marks an important step in Dubai Taxi Company's journey. Together, we are accelerating the electrification of our fleet while building the infrastructure needed to support this vision.”

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE gold prices stable, loses Dh4.75 in one week amid fragile US-Iran ceasefire

2

Gold prices in Dubai steady despite renewed hostilities in the region

3

Dubai gold prices steady as 24K trades below Dh500 per gram

4

Abu Dhabi bourse scraps daily price limits on ETFs, futures

5

India aims to make it easier to short by nearly doubling stocks eligible for borrowing, sources say