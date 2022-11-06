First phase of Al-Zour refinery starts commercial operations

A supplier is allowed to claim back, from the FTA, the excess output tax charged on a tax invoice in prescribed scenarios
Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co (KIPIC) said on Sunday the first phase of Al-Zour refinery has started commercial operations, according to state news agency (Kuna).
The commercial launch comes after the project started last month to produce and sell primary quantities of fuel oil and supply it to local power stations.
Originally planned more than a decade ago but repeatedly delayed, Al Zour will be the largest integrated refinery and petrochemicals plant in Kuwait. — Reuters
Visa Masters of Movement auction on Crypto.com features NFTs inspired by iconic goals scored by five legendary footballers, with all auction proceeds benefitting UK charity Street Child United
Auto ML is a step towards democratising AI; it can go a long way for ensuring that data driven decision making is adopted
World's largest crypto platform says transfers were frozen after discovery
The jewellery sector apart from oil and gas has been the main driver of trade
Decision to further increase the size of the IPO comes on the back of strong investor demand and oversubscription across all tranches
Non-farm payrolls increase 261,000 in October as unemployment rate rises to 3.7% from 3.5%