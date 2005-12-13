First phase Jebel Ali Port expansion to spur transshipment by 20 percent

DUBAI — The completion of Jebel Ali Port’s first expansion stage, scheduled for the first quarter 2007, will result in a 20 per cent increase in transhipment handling and a 16 per cent rise in imports and exports, according to Jamal Majid bin Thaniah, Vice Chairman, DP World.

By A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 13 Dec 2005, 9:58 AM Last updated: Thu 2 Apr 2015, 4:18 PM

Opening the Middle East Money & Ships conference at the Grand Hyatt Dubai yesterday, Bin Thaniah said: “The massive expansion activities that are currently underway at Jebel Ali port are a reflection of the growing strategic importance of Dubai as a maritime hub. The multi-billion mega expansion will significantly increase the storage handling capacity at the port and boost business volumes.”

Bin Thaniah delivered the keynote address at the region’s conference for maritime financiers, insurers, lawyers, banks and investors. “The developments taking place at JADAF Dubai, Dubai Dry Docks and the completion of Dubai Maritime City in 2006 will be a tremendous boost to the emirate’s maritime industry,” he said.

“With world-class infrastructure, services and regulations, Dubai Maritime City will create a unique specialised environment that will promote the networking and integration of leading maritime companies in one destination. We are certain that this conference will serve as an excellent platform for leading industry players to discuss ways to provide a further impetus to the region’s maritime sector.”

Middle East Money & Ships, which runs till today, is organised by international maritime publisher and event organiser Seatrade.

The conference features leading international speakers, addressing the latest issues impacting maritime development, including investment risks, environmental impact and energy transportation in both oil and LNG sectors. “Support for this conference has been very encouraging and naturally reflects the huge growth in Middle East maritime development,” said Chris Hayman, Managing Director, Seatrade.

“Demand for the transportation of oil and gas products, which is vital to this region, has created a surge in demand for new vessels and innovative means of financing them."

“Middle East Money & Ships focuses on the intense level of maritime activity now taking place in the Middle East, including the changing profile of the Arab-owned fleet, why the maritime sector is attracting more interest from Arab investors, joint venture activity between Arab and international partners, energy transportation, finance for shipping and Shariah-compliant investment instruments for marine assets."