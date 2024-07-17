First in GCC, Oman to roll out personal income tax next year

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 6:13 PM

The majority of expatriates and nationals in Oman, which will be the first country in the GCC to roll out personal income tax (PIT), will not be impacted by this new tax regime.

It is expected that Oman will roll out personal income tax sometime next year after the kingdom’s Shura Council advanced the draft law to the State Council. Since the bill is nearing the end of its legislative approvals, it is likely to be introduced in 2025. The initial bill was drafted back in 2020.

“Initially, at least the new PIT will not impact the majority of people in Oman, whether expatriate workers or citizens,” Emirates NBD Research said in its latest on the UAE’s neighbouring country.

Analysts expect that other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will also introduce the personal income tax, but not in the near future. And Oman could be used as a template to launch personal income in other GCC countries.

As reported by Khaleej Times last year, Haji Al Khouri, undersecretary of the UAE’s Ministry of Finance, said that the UAE has no plan to introduce personal income tax. Global financial institutions have been encouraging the UAE and other GCC countries to introduce new taxes in order to expand their revenues, away from the petrodollars. The UAE recently introduced a 9 per cent tax on corporate incomes to boost its revenues. Quoting reports, Emirates NBD Research said that foreign nationals will be liable to PIT of 5 per cent to 9 per cent on income from Oman over $100,000. For Omani citizens, the threshold will be orders of magnitude higher at net global income over $1 million, which would be taxed at 5 per cent. “The new PIT could be introduced as early as 2025 which would put the country back in the vanguard of widening the tax base in the GCC. Oman has long had a corporate income tax, even in a limited capacity. It was introduced in 2009 and raised from 12 per cent to 15 per cent in 2017, with the tax only now introduced in the UAE. However, Oman subsequently lagged behind the UAE and Saudi Arabia in introducing VAT,” It said. There are 2.2 million expats in Oman, making up 42.3 per cent of the total population of 5.2 million. Within this 2.2 million, the majority (1.4 million) have an educational attainment level of less than a general diploma.

“While it is not a perfect indicator of income, only 214,503 expat workers have a bachelor’s degree or higher diploma so the number of foreign workers on the kind of $100,000-plus salary that would be liable to PIT is likely lower still than this – so fewer than 4.2 per cent of the population at large. The number of Omani citizens meeting the $1 million annual income threshold is likely to be similarly small,” it said.