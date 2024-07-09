First Abu Dhabi Bank gives initial guidance for $750m debt sale

The KSE has in recent weeks risen to a historic high surpassing 80,000 points
The UAE's First Abu Dhabi Bank has given initial price guidance for the sale of $750 million Tier 2 Capital Securities, a document showed on Tuesday.
It gave initial guidance of about 185 basis points over US Treasuries for a 10.5-year debt transaction, non-callable for 5.5 years, the document showed.
The UAE's biggest lender has hired Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners for the debt sale, the document added.
The KSE has in recent weeks risen to a historic high surpassing 80,000 points
The ports of Corpus Christi, Houston, Galveston, Freeport and Texas City closed on Sunday to prepare for Hurricane Beryl
A weaker yen tends to boost Japanese exporters' overseas earnings when repatriated
The partnership will see Aeon upgrade its live operations with the latest Ocado technologies including what it calls 'On-Grid Robotic Pick'
Asian currencies were under pressure last week, with the Japanese yen falling to its lowest in 38 years
The British fintech company has applied for a UK banking licence but three years on is still awaiting
The country's exports and imports accounted for 2.1 per cent and 1.9 per cent of the global share, respectively
The scheme covers 36,000 hectares in Algeria's Timimoune province