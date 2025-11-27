  • search in Khaleej Times
FireBull AB sets global benchmark in lithium-ion fire safety amid rising battery risks

Independent tests showed FireBull AB can extinguish battery fires in as little as 16 to 20 seconds, with no reignition for over 20 minutes

Published: Thu 27 Nov 2025, 7:11 PM

As lithium-ion batteries power everything from electric vehicles to energy storage systems, the risk of catastrophic fires has become a pressing concern for industries worldwide. In response, FireBull AB — a fluorine-free firefighting foam developed by Enforcer One and distributed regionally by Frontline Innovations — has achieved a milestone that could reshape safety standards.

The product has been certified under the NTA 8133 lithium-ion battery fire standard, making it the first and only foam globally to meet this benchmark. Independent tests showed FireBull AB can extinguish battery fires in as little as 16 to 20 seconds, with no reignition for over 20 minutes. This performance is significant for sectors such as EV infrastructure, battery logistics, warehousing, and marine operations, where traditional fire suppression methods often fall short.

“This certification confirms that lithium-ion battery fires can now be suppressed safely, rapidly, and without environmental compromise,” said John Kneller, Director at Frontline Innovations. The foam is completely PFAS/PFOS-free, addressing environmental and ESG concerns linked to fluorinated chemicals. Approved by UAE Civil Defence, FireBull AB works at just 0.25 per cent concentration and is rated for multiple fire classes, offering versatility across industrial environments.

Compatibility with existing fire suppression systems means businesses can integrate FireBull AB without costly upgrades. For rapid deployment, Enforcer One’s portable CAFS units — including the wearable Enforcer Air 3 — provide mobility for high-risk sites, while larger systems can be mounted on vehicles for dynamic operations.

The certification comes as lithium-ion battery fires increase in frequency and severity, raising implications for insurance risk, regulatory compliance, and legal liability. Experts warn that outdated or uncertified fire systems could jeopardize claims and expose companies to reputational damage.

Frontline Innovations plans a regional demonstration soon, giving operators a chance to see the technology in action. As industries accelerate toward electrification, solutions like FireBull AB may become essential for mitigating one of the most dangerous risks in the energy transition.