Financial planning for a changing economy: Adjusting to rising costs and interest rates

The financial landscape across the GCC region is undergoing a fundamental shift, one that demands a more structured approach to investment planning and wealth management. Rising interest rates, persistent cost pressures and a slower-growth global economy are reshaping how investors, business owners and families need to think about their financial decisions. After a decade of low inflation and interest rates, the environment has changed. Today, clarity, discipline and structure matter more than momentum, prediction or reacting to headlines.

We are no longer in a world where growth is concentrated in a few regions or supported primarily by central bank stimulus. Instead, economic strength is distributed across multiple poles, each facing its own challenges and opportunities. The GCC, Asia, Europe, and North America are each moving through different phases of the economic cycle, influenced by a mix of monetary policy, geopolitical dynamics, supply chain shifts, and changing global trade flows. In this New Normal, investors cannot rely solely on what has worked in the past and must consider how evolving market regimes affect wealth planning over time.